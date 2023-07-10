



23 Wolverines at NHL Development Camps

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With the final NHL organization announcing its developmental camp roster on Monday (July 10), the University of Michigan has 23 former, current and future players in camps. Sixteen of those players will be on the Wolverines roster in 2023-24, six are former Wolverines and there is one future Wolverine who cannot be named due to NCAA policy. Chicago Blackhawks: Frank Nazar III *

Colorado avalanche: Jos Eernisse*

Columbus blue jackets: Adam Fantilli , Gavin Brindley *

Detroit Red Wings: Kienan Draper *, Nick Granowicz

Florida Panthers: Mackie Samoskevich

Kings of Los Angeles: Eric Portillo

New Jersey Devils: Ethan Edwards *, Let’s talk about Casey *

Pittsburgh Penguins: Luca Fantilli *

San Jose Sharks: Thomas Bordeaux, Steve Holtz *

St. Louis Blues: Jacob Barczewski*

Tampa Bay Lightning: Dylan duke *, Tyler Duke*

Toronto maple leaves: Nick Moldenhauer*

Vancouver Canucks: Jacob Trucott *

Vegas Golden Knights: Brendan Brisson, Jackson Hallum *

Capitals of Washington: T. J. Hughes *

Winnipeg Jets: Rutger McGroarty * * denotes member of 2023-24 Michigan roster A number of Wolverines have signed new contracts in the NHL since free agency began. They contain: Luke Glendening to Tampa Bay Lightning

Max Pacioretty to Washington Capitals

Adam Fantilli to Columbus

JT Compher to Detroit Red Wings

Andrew Cogliango re-signs with Colorado Avalanche

Jack Jackson re-signs with Colorado Avalanche

Will Lockwood to Florida Panthers

