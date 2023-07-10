Cincinnati Volleyball Announces 2023 Schedule





Molly Meters Director, Strategic Brand Engagement CINCINNATI The University of Cincinnati Volleyball Team has released its 2023 schedule, featuring 14 home games at the Fifth Third Arena. “This is a monumental time for Cincinnati volleyball as we enter our first season as a member of the Big 12, which finished the regular season with the highest RPI of any league,” head coach said. Molly Alvey . “Each of our non-conference leagues will prepare us for an extraordinary Big 12 schedule. We look forward to opening the season with our Tribute to #10 tournament and seeing our fans back in the Fifth Third Arena to see us through a great home schedule. Our fans will love to see the opponents we have on our home field.” This season marks Cincinnati’s first year competing in the Big 12. The Bearcats will face 11 teams that saw action in the 2022 postseason: nine NCAA Tournament teams and two National Invitational Volleyball Championship teams. Of the 21 opponents on the schedule, 14 finished in the top-100 of the 2022 RPI ranking. Cincinnati opens the 2023 season with its annual Tribute to #10 Tournament, hosting Alabama State, Xavier and Indiana State on August 25-27. The tribute game in which the program will honor and celebrate Stephanie Meinig-Rosfeld will take place on Saturday night when Cincinnati plays Xavier at 6 p.m. at the Fifth Third Arena. Admission is free for all Cincinnati home games. The Bearcats will then participate in the Golden Eagle Tournament on September 1-2, where they will face host Tennessee Tech, ETSU and Kennesaw State. ETSU and Kennesaw State each finished in the top-100 in RPI last season. UC returns home for a series against SEC foe South Carolina on September 8-9. The Bearcats close out non-conference action at the Tru by Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational on September 15-16, where they face hosts Wright State and Butler. The Raiders advanced to the NCAA Tournament a season ago after winning the Horizon League title. Cincinnati kicks off the Big 12 game at home with a series against UCF on September 21-22. The 18-match conference slate will feature six series and six single-game matches. The Big 12 home schedule also features series against Baylor (October 12-13) and Oklahoma (November 17-18), as well as single games against Texas Tech (October 25), Houston (October 28), and Kansas (November 22). Cincinnati’s road slate is highlighted by a trip to six-time defending champion Texas on November 11. The Bearcats will also travel to Kansas State (September 30), TCU (Oct 6-7), West Virginia (October 19). -20), BYU (November 3-4), and Iowa State (November 25). Match times can be found below. All times are in Eastern Standard Time. Schedule 2023

August 25 State of Alabama (6 p.m.)

Aug. 26 Xavier (6 p.m.)

August 10, 27 Indiana State (3 p.m.) September 10, 1 against 100m. Kennesaw State (2 p.m.)

September 1 vs. ESU (6pm)

September 2 at Tennessee Tech (3 p.m.)

September 8 South Carolina (6 p.m.)

September 9 South Carolina (1:30 p.m.) September 15 vs. Butler (2 p.m.)

September 16 in Wright State (2 p.m.)

September 21 UCF* (6pm)

September 22 UCF* (6pm) September 30 in the state of Kansas* (5:30 p.m.)

October 6 in TCU* (7 p.m.)

October 7 in TCU* (7 p.m.)

October 12 Baylor* (6 p.m.)

October 13 Baylor* (6 p.m.) October 19 in West Virginia* (6 p.m.)

October 20 in West Virginia* (6 p.m.)

October 25 Texas Tech* (6 p.m.)

October 28 Houston* (2 p.m.) November 3 at BYU* (9 p.m.)

November 4 at BYU* (9 p.m.)

November 11 in Texas* (8 p.m.)

Nov. 17 Oklahoma* (6 p.m.)

Nov. 18 Oklahoma* (6 p.m.)

November 19, 22 Kansas* (6 p.m.) November 25 in the state of Iowa* (3 p.m.)

* Big 12 match

