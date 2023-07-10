We’ve played enough cricket, we’re brushing this one off: Cummins





THE AS 2023 “It’s one of those games where you look at and everyone thinks you could have done something different” ~ Cummins © Getty The 2023 Ashes has seen history invoked at various points in its running time. It was Edgbaston 2005 again when Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon won the visitors in the first Test. When Lyon stumbled off the pitch with a torn calf at Lord’s, there were comebacks to Glenn McGrath’s injury that played a part in turning the course of that 2005 run. This week at Headingley, both sets of players relived the events of the corresponding Test match revisited four years ago and how Ben Stokes’ heroic fourth innings 135* kept the Ashes alive. With Australia’s lead cut in half following another Headingley win for England, Cummins wouldn’t be too alarmed about history repeating at Leeds as long as the series continued on a similar path into the next Test at Old Trafford. For the Stokes-engineered raid had little effect the following week in 2019, as Australia calmly bounced back to record a thumping 185-run win at Manchester, one that ensured the famed urn would not lose their hold. Despite the similarities, the circumstances of the two Leeds defeats couldn’t be more different. First of all, the staff involved – playing and coaching staff – is different for the visitors. Then there’s the fact that in this Headingley test Australia hadn’t reached a position anywhere close to the level of dominance they had enjoyed four years ago before being swept away by the Stokes wave. Although the Cummins side held sway for much of the first innings, this Test saw more ebbs and flows before culminating in England’s narrow victory on Sunday. “That’s right,” said Cummins, when asked if the defeat felt different from the shock that left the dressing room four years ago. “It wasn’t one big collaboration (Stokes-Jack Leach). “I think this game ebbed and flowed all the way, as we were ahead for the most part in 2019. We’re all used to it – in cricket there’s normally a winner and a loser. We’ve had a wonderful build-up to so far, winning the first three games of this tour [including the WTC Final against India]. “It’s a shame, and it’s one of those games where you watch and everyone thinks you could have done something slightly different that could have contributed to a different result. But we’ve all played enough cricket, so [we will] brush this off and get us ready for Manchester,” he said. Stokes, clearly thrilled with the result, was himself unwilling to accept the idea that he had snatched proverbial momentum for the rest of the series. “I remember going to Manchester in 2019 and actually saying the opposite,” said the England captain. “I said we should park everything that happened at Headingley, all the noise around that game. “We crossed the line, but we know the job and what lies ahead is much more important than what has been said and what has been done. And it will be the same again in Manchester, albeit after another great game of cricket. and we kept the series at 2-1 we just have to park everything from this week but also continue the way we play because I said last week at Lord’s we’re in the perfect position for the way we play cricket.” Meanwhile, the Australian captain will have to ponder selection issues when the squad regroups in Manchester next week. Mitchell Marsh, who played a Test after four years, scored a fine century on opening day but realizes there is room for only the lone all-rounder in the XI with incumbent Cameron Green likely to return after missing at Leeds with a light hamstring injury. Again, the situation is similar to the one in 2019, when Marnus Labuschagne impressed everyone by coming on as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith and ended up keeping his place even as the senior batsman returned to Old Trafford. Usman Khawaja was then the pitfall. This time, David Warner’s position is under the scanner after double failures against Stuart Broad, bringing his number of dismissals at the England sailor to 17. “You keep all options open,” Cummins said. “We’ve got nine or ten days now, so we’re taking a deep breath. We’re going away for a few days. “But everyone is coming back in. Greeny should be fit for Manchester. Josh [Hazlewood] will be there again. So we should have a full squad and we’ll look at the wicket and have a chat and determine the best XI.” © Cricbuzz RELATED STORIES

