Ohio State’s Ryan Day Points To NFL As Blueprint As College Football Evolves With Expanded Playoffs, NIL





college football is undergoing an unprecedented amount of change on every level. The sport continues to deal with both the transfer portal and name, image, and likeness reform, while 2024 will feature conference structures and a 12-team College Football Playoff system. College football is truly treading uncharted waters, but Ohio State coach Ryan Day understands that the NFL offers a blueprint that can help smooth things over in the years to come. “We have the model right there,” Dag said on “Big Noon Conversations”. “I think people are hesitant to say that because we’re collegiate and it’s college athletics. But these guys have been doing it for a long time and they know what they’re doing. They have collective bargaining agreements. They have players’ associations. They have a playoff system. They’ve got so many things that we can grab onto Not that it’s ever going to be the NFL – it’s not But I think the more we can look to them for how they’ve resolved some of these issues will become important .” College football adopts a 12-team playoff structure that leans more towards the NFL. The six highest-ranked conference champions automatically qualify, with the rest of the field made up of the next six highest-ranked teams in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. The top four teams in the playoffs will receive a bye in the first round, while the numbers 5-8 will host the home games in the first round. From there, the semifinals will be played on neutral bowl game sites. Of course, a bigger field means more opportunities for teams that may never have had a realistic shot at the playoffs under the four-team system, but it also means more leeway when it comes to wins and losses, something Day believes that it will change how coaching staff approaches entire seasons. “I think it’s big,” Day said. “We’ve already had those conversations. It’s right around the corner for us. I think the first thing is, you know, how you approach the season is going to change completely. Last year, for example, we played Notre Dame’s first game of the year I mean you start that prep in June and you get accelerated because that game is critical I think if we don’t win that game the first game of the year maybe not in the playoffs come. “I think so many of those games, one or two games, can ruin your whole season right now, the way we set it up. I think the way it’s moving forward with the playoffs, the idea will be to try your best to do.” football at the end of the season, much like the NFL. I think when the (Los Angeles) Rams hit the super bowl, I think there were maybe three weeks in a row where they lost three in a row. That happens in college football, I mean your season is over.”

