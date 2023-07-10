Belarusian tennis star calls boo after Ukrainian player’s loss not fair





Topline Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka, a former world No. 1, expressed frustration on Sunday night at being booed by the crowd at Wimbledon after she left the court after Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina refused to shake hands with her. Victoria Azarenka from Belarus returns to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the women’s singles … [+] match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Svitolina has refused to participate in the usual handshakes with competitors from Russia or Belarus, which was a major ally of Russia during the war. Before the tournament, Svitolina reiterated her position and made it clear that she will continue to refuse to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players. Azarenka, aware of the protest, failed to meet Svitolina at the net after being beaten by Svitolina in the fourth round on Sunday and received boos from the crowd, who may or may not have been aware of Svitolina’s intent for the handshake. During the post-match press conference, Azarenka expressed his frustration at questions about the crowd’s reaction: there is nothing to say. She does not want to shake hands with Russian, Belarusian people. I respected her decision. What should I have done? Stayed and waited? < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> She said the public reaction was not fair and explained that she didn’t feel there was a better way for her to respond to the protest, so I just did what I thought respected her decision. Crucial quote Azarenka did not call Svitolina’s protest speech a life-changing conversation. I thought it was a great tennis match. If people start focusing only on handshakes or [a] crowd, pretty drunk crowd, finally jeers, that’s too bad. Nobody changes lives here. We are playing tennis. We did our job. That is it. Chief Critic Svitolina, on the other hand, believes that the discourse should go further. She said tennis boards should get involved. For me personally, I think the tennis organizations should come out with a statement that there will be no handshake between Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian players, she said. Key background Prior to the tournament, the Tennis Federation of Ukraine advised Ukrainian tennis players, as it has done since the outbreak of war in Ukraine in February 2022, not to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players out of respect for the Ukrainian soldiers at the front. However, it noted that it doesn’t force players to comply, leaving them to make the final decision to shake hands with those players. Svitolina, possibly the most famous Ukrainian tennis player currently on the tour, is a prominent supporter of this policy. During the day Roland Garrosthe previous major tournament in Paris last month, Svitolina refused to shake hands with Russian players Daria Kasatkina and Anna Blinkova and Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka. Read further Victoria Azarenka booed by Wimbledon crowd after defeat to Elina Svitolina (The athletic) Oil protesters arrested at Wimbledon after running onto the pitch and throwing confetti (Forbes) Wimbledon Watchers Will Drink Over 270,000 Pimms Cups This YearWhy? And what are they? (Forbes)

