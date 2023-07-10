Sports
Pickleball faces huge roadblock next to tennis after eye injuries
The exciting sport of pickleball is gaining tremendous popularity in the United States. However, recent reports of a significant spike in eye injuries have raised concerns among players and medical professionals alike.
With the growing number of participants, it has become imperative to address the safety challenges associated with pickleball and ensure the well-being of its players.
The rising popularity and demographics of pickleball
If you’re here, chances are you’re a fellow sports enthusiast. There are so many sports for us. We all have our favorite sports, including tennis, table tennis, badminton and more. But what if there is a sport that combines the best elements of different sports? Who wouldn’t love it, right?
This is how Pickleball was invented. A sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, table tennis, chess and aerobics has won the hearts of people from all walks of life. In particular, it has become extremely popular with older individuals who may not possess the same speed and agility they once had.
In fact, USA Pickleball estimates that about 17% of pickleball players are 65 and older. The popularity of the sport has soared that there are even proposals to put a bright yellow line on the tennis courts so that pickleball can be played over it.
Many people have even pushed for it to be included in the Olympics and other major sporting events. However, there are significant roadblocks to the sport.
Eye injuries: a serious concern
While the popularity of multidisciplinary sports is increasing, so too are injuries. Among the various injuries, eye injuries are the most common.
This is shown by an analysis published in the journal Injury epidemiologypickleball-related injuries increased significantly between 2010 and 2019. The study focused specifically on people over the age of 60, as they accounted for a significant 85% of emergency room visits.
In addition, researchers have identified certain factors that contribute to the risk of eye injury in pickleball. People with high nearsightedness, those who have had previous eye surgeries, and those with cataracts are more likely to have serious eye injuries.
In addition, a recent report from UBS sheds light on the significant burden placed on the healthcare system as a result of pickleball-related injuries. Projected numbers for the year point to a whopping 67,000 emergency room visits, 366,000 outpatient visits, 8,800 outpatient surgeries, 4,700 hospitalizations, and 20,000 follow-up episodes related to pickleball injuries, including eye injuries.
The consequences of such injuries can be long lasting and affect a person’s quality of life. This rising number of pickleball eye injuries raises serious questions and requires immediate action.
Ensuring safety in sports
To reduce the risk of eye injuries in pickleball, we must prioritize player safety. We can take various measures, such as encouraging the use of goggles designed for pickleball. In addition, we can provide extensive education and training programs on safety guidelines.
We can also improve the playing infrastructure with shock-absorbing surfaces, good lighting and well-maintained courts. These things will contribute significantly to a safe gaming environment. By applying these strategies, we can ensure that pickleball remains an enjoyable sport while minimizing the risk of eye injury for all players.
As pickleball continues to grow in popularity, the rise in eye injuries is a major roadblock to its long-term success. It is essential that we as players, organizations and governing bodies work together to implement effective security measures.
Are you a pickleball player? Share your thoughts on how to improve safety in sports and protect players from potential injuries.
