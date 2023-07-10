Crickets Chief Executives Committee Election Kick-Starts Define AGM Meeting





Cricket’s week of meetings has begun (Photo by Patrick Bolger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images Mubashshir Usmani, an up-and-coming administrator who ushered in the UAE’s embattled T20 competition, retained his position on the Chief Executives’ Committee following Monday’s election to kick off the general meeting of governing bodies in Durban, South Africa. Usmani, the head of the Emirates Cricket Board, received the combined most votes of the nine candidates with 26 along with Rashpal Bajwa (Canada), who was also re-elected, according to sources. Denmark’s Umair Butt won a spot on the influential CEC with 16 votes ahead of incumbent Sumod Damodor and Richard Done (PNG), who each had 15 votes. Done was a high-profile candidate as a former ICC high performance manager and who had more recently worked for USA Cricket. Richard Done narrowly missed his election (Photo by Nora Tam/South China Morning Post via Getty … [+] Pictures) South China Morning Post via Getty Images Damodar, a veteran of Associate cricket, was the only candidate to publicly criticize the proposed revenue-sharing model for the ICC’s $3 billion media rights deal for 2024-27, labeling the share for cash-strapped smaller nations as “ridiculous”. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The debate over the controversial revenue-sharing model will take place this week at ICC meetings, but as I reported earlier, it is unlikely to be amended as proposed. India’s prosperous governing body is expected to receive $230 million a year — or 38.5 percent more than their current share of 22 percent — in net additional revenue from the media rights deal for 2024-27. Associate members – 96 countries considered to be among the top 12 full members receiving more funding and power – will receive about 11 percent, which is about the same percentage as in the current model. But with the media rights deal significantly larger than the $2 billion deal for 2015-23, all countries will receive significantly more money each year, which ultimately seemed to appease many administrators. The only real uncertainty is whether the apportionment model will be approved by the board this week or at the next quarterly meetings later in the year. Another issue that will be debated is a cap on foreign players in T20 leagues as fears grow over the explosion of franchise leagues like the UAE’s ILT20 and US Major League Cricket which is just days away from launch. Usmani, the head of Emirates Cricket that approved the private ILT20, was on a working group tackling the issue amid Full Members’ fears over a potential loss of talent as players are lured into new affluent leagues. Largely filled with foreign players, the ILT20 is a point of difference from established T20 leagues from Full Member countries. The ILT20 is a new franchise competition (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Usmani was the voice of the Associates in the working group and his status is clear after the CEC elections. The CEC is supposed to promote and develop cricket worldwide, while governing and regulating the sport at an international level. It is highly coveted for Associate chiefs and seen as a stepping stone to get on the ICC board where the real power lies in global cricket. Usmani, Bajwa and Butt will also be part of the important development committee, which will focus on governing and regulating cricket, mainly at the Associate level. Newly elected CEC Associate Representatives serve a two-year term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2023/07/10/crickets-chief-executives-committee-election-kick-starts-defining-agm-meeting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos