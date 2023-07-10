Sports
Ex-football players from the Northwest recall the racist culture within the program amid accusations of hazing
Three former Northwest football players claim the program had a “culture of enabling racism” in statements to the The Daily Northwest. The three players, who all played in the late 2000s, also confirmed some of the early claims about hazing and coercion described in earlier reports.
Latin offensive lineman Ramon Diaz Jr. is the first former Northwestern player to make his allegations public. Diaz, who now works as a clinical therapist, claims players and coaches routinely made race-based comments about his Hispanic heritage. He was reportedly forced to shave “Cinco de Mayo” into his hair during a freshman tradition. In one specific incident, a former offensive line coach allegedly asked Diaz how to clean a dirty room, joking that Diaz’s family must be experts at cleaning houses.
Diaz was later diagnosed with PTSD after experiencing flashbacks of his time in the locker room.
“The fact that after more than 10 years I still go to a therapist and talk about these things is indicative of the mental health state I was in,” Diaz told theThe Daily Northwest.“I didn’t even watch a football game for almost five years after I left Northwestern. It was such a negative experience for me that I wanted nothing to do with the sport.”
Speaking on condition of anonymity, two other former Northwestern players spoke of their experiences of alleged racist treatment during their tenure. Black players were reportedly forced to cut their hair and one not to wear certain clothes because he was “out of the hood”. Black assistant coaches were also reportedly asked to cut their hair, which they dubbed the “Wildcat Way”. Meanwhile, white players were routinely allowed to keep longer haircuts.
“There was a certain culture of enabling racism and other micro-aggressions that I had to experience and that other offensive linemen who were people of color had to experience,” said an anonymous former offensive lineman.
The allegations come amid a Northwestern research on growth under longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald. The hazing allegedly included sexual abuse. Northwestern eventually suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay, but Northwestern president Michael Schill wrote that he was re-evaluating the sentence after a former player anonymously described his experience to The Daily Northwest.
Sources
https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/ex-northwestern-football-players-recall-racist-culture-within-program-amid-hazing-allegations/
