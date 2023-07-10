Sports
Lake Tahoe will be home to a professional hockey team co-owned by Tim Tebow | South Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Nevada — Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow was at the Tahoe Blue Events Center Monday to announce that he and partner David Hodges are bringing professional hockey to Lake Tahoe.
The new center will be home to the first professional sports team to call the Lake Tahoe area home. The team will start in October 2024.
Hockey players from Tahoe Hockey Academy, Tahoe Prep Hockey Academy and the Lake Tahoe Lakers were on hand for the announcement on the steps of the new center, which should open in early September.
“I love that sport can bring people together from all over the world to enjoy camaraderie, competition and community impact,” said Tebow. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.”
“I love sports and I love bringing the community together,” added Tebow, who said he’s excited to take the team to such an incredible place. Tebow said he was honored to be a small part of the community and bring a team to the area that exemplifies character, strength and honor.
Lake Tahoe’s professional hockey team will be part of the ECHL, the premier “AA” developmental hockey league that now has 29 teams with the addition of Lake Tahoe and has sent over 700 players to the NHL over the years.
“We are committed to community and affordable entertainment,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. “This new team will provide the only professional sports action in the region, providing locals with a hometown team and fast-paced entertainment, with a commitment to giving back and growing the game of hockey in the community. This ownership and operating group has already see the opportunity to create a new generation of ECHL fans, and we look forward to the excitement they will bring to South Tahoe.
Crelin said their teams provide volunteer hours at schools, reading programs, visits to hospitals and local community outreach efforts.
The team currently has no name and is tentatively known as Lake Tahoe Pro Hockey. A contest will be held through August 5 to name the new team. Details about this can be found at https://www.laketahoeprohockey.com/.
Tebow was the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and played mostly with the Denver Broncos. Its co-owner is David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group, LLC. The team will be managed and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment.
Tebow and Hodges were minority owners of a hockey team in Jacksonville, Florida, their home base. Both will be on the South Shore often with their new team. Hodges said he was blessed to be able to bring hockey to the area and was looking forward to great things in the future. The Tim Tebow Foundation is known for “Night to Shine,” a prom for teens with special needs, and they’re exploring the same for South Lake Tahoe.
Lake Tahoe Visitor’s Authority CEO Carol Chaplin was on hand to welcome the new team, along with Tahoe Blue Event Center’s operating company OBG360.
Chaplin said having a professional team at Lake Tahoe will impact the community and help out-of-season visitors.
South Lake Tahoe is already home to the Lake Tahoe Lakers, an extension of the USPHL franchise that plays in the Pacific Premier Division of the United States Premier Hockey League. They play from the Tahoe Ice Arena. The area is a hockey community that also has the Tahoe Hockey Academy.
Although the timing of Monday’s announcement coincides with the American Century Championship, Tim Tebow will not compete in the popular celebrity golf tournament this year.
In the photo above, from left to right: Ryan Crelin, Tim Tebow, David Hodges, Carol Chaplin and the OBG360 team.
