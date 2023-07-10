Dutch cricketers shine on the world stage





n an exciting final on Sunday (July 9) in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament. The team achieved a resounding victory, beating the Netherlands by a convincing margin of 128 runs. While this result did not affect World Cup qualification, both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had already secured their places in the upcoming tournament by finishing first and second respectively in the Super Sixes stage.

A total of 10 teams took part in the tournament, with teams from America, Nepal, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates. Unfortunately, these four teams were eliminated during the group stage. Subsequently, four additional teams failed to secure World Cup berths in the Super Sixes stage, including the two-time champions West Indies, along with teams from Zimbabwe, Scotland and Oman. This is the first time the West Indies will not take part in the ODI World Cup since their victories in 1975 and 1979.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup to be held in India, all 10 qualified teams prepare for the big event. Although many teams will participate in matches in the run-up to the World Cup, it is noticeable that the Dutch team will not participate in any matches prior to the tournament.

Nevertheless, the Dutch cricketers have made their mark on the world stage in various cricket leagues. Several players including Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Roelof van der Merwe and Shane Snater have actively participated in county cricket in England. This valuable experience will provide them with match training against some of the world’s best players, enabling them to impress selectors and secure their spot in the Dutch squad for the upcoming World Cup.

In addition to county cricket, Dutch players such as Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe and Fred Klaassen have shown their skills in The Hundred, an exciting T20 cricket competition in England. This platform not only provides valuable match practice, but also enables them to gain recognition and contribute to the success of their team.

Meanwhile, Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek and Max ODowd are currently competing in the Global T20 Canada tournament in Canada. Competing against top players from around the world, they strive to further develop their skills, gain exposure and make a significant impact on their respective teams. Moreover, Roelof van der Merwe is demonstrating his abilities in the Caribbean Premier League, trying to make a name for himself while helping his team achieve success.

Netherlands A team is also scheduled to compete in a series of matches, including two T20s against Jersey and two ODIs against Guernsey in July and August. This provides a valuable opportunity for younger players to gain match practice and experience and stake their claim to a place in the Dutch squad for the upcoming World Cup.

