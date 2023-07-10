Tennis fans frustrated over Wimbledon matches suspended overnight

For free real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free emails with the latest news

Tennis fans have expressed frustration at high-profile matches being suspended overnight and calling for an earlier start time on show courts.

Matches involving Sir Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have both been forced into a second day for not finishing before the 11pm curfew.

Djokovic joined the fans in calling for Wimbledon to start play earlier on Center Court after finishing his suspended match against Hubert Hurkacz on Monday afternoon.

He told reporters: I think at least the games can be pushed to start at noon. I think it would make a difference.

Complaints poured in on social media after Wimbledon tweeted about the Center Court showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini, joking: Got plans? Cancel them!

Neel Patel, who works for a software company and lives in London, was one of many who responded to the tweet, begging: start earlier so they don’t have a curfew!

The 41-year-old is televising the tournament and told the PA news agency that there have been many scheduling issues this year, blaming the rain for canceling matches.

He said it makes sense for Wimbledon to adjust show court start times of 1.30pm on Center Court and 1pm on Court One to 11am start times on outside courts to avoid forcing matches into a second day.

It’s bad for the public and bad for players too, he added.

From players, Mr. Patel said the late nights and back-to-back games will take their toll.

Turning to spectators, he continued: (It) affects spectators who are actually there and have been queuing all day. They got there, they’re lucky enough to get Center Court and they don’t get a full result.

He described a bit of frustration.

He went on: more frustration when you support a player and that player has suspended his game and you know he won’t benefit from that.

For example, if you supported Murray that he should start the next day, it had a negative effect on him.

There is a good chance that he would have finished that match (against Stefanos Tsitsipas), kept his rhythm and won.

Wedding photographer Sally Rawlins also tweeted her disapproval, calling the scheduling incredibly disruptive and also calling for the tournament to bring start times forward to 11am, labeling poor decision-making by the organizers.

She believed the 1.30pm start on Center Court was for a bond lunch, but the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) believes the start time was set for several reasons.





As a fan, it’s frustrating not to see games end Manic Kori

I’ve certainly found it incredibly frustrating, said the 41-year-old from Essex.

I think Wimbledon needs to show a bit of adaptability.

They’ve made tremendous progress putting the two roofs on and that’s great, of course, but they won’t be able to do that for all of their courts.

If there’s another dodgy summer weather, I think they’ll come for some flak.

Ms Rawlins said that AELTC is not committed to adjusting the start time: to me that sounds very disappointing as it sounds like we’ve heard what you have to say but actually we have no interest in changing.

Pediatrician Manish Kori, who lives in New Delhi, also took to Twitter to criticize.

As a fan, it’s frustrating not to see games end, he told PA. I can’t imagine how hard it must be for the players. Starting early is (an) easy solution.

The 41-year-old live-streamed the tournament this year and has tracked it every year since 1991, saying he had never seen so much disruption.

AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton did not seem to see the issue of the late finish as a particular problem, telling reporters Monday morning: Historically, for many, many decades, we have always started play on our show courts around early afternoon.

And that’s mostly about making sure people have the opportunity to get out on the track, so we have as many full lanes as possible for when the players move on, and that’s still absolutely our intention.

And the other thing we think about is when people buy a ticket to come to Wimbledon, they want to experience a day at the Championships and that includes watching outside games, maybe eating something, some strawberries and whipped cream .

We understand that our guests want that whole day. Of course, every year we review everything and receive feedback from all our guest groups, from the player groups and all our stakeholders.

We’ll look at that after this year’s championships, but that’s the real backdrop to why we have the start time when we have it.

Competitions take place at a time when they are accessible to people. We’re seeing (TV) ratings that exceed our expectations and previous years so I think that probably speaks for itself.

The curfew was set by the council to prevent people from leaving the site late at night in a quiet residential area, and Ms Bolton said the club would not try to extend the curfew.

In the first week of this year, some 16,000 more people visited Wimbledon than last year.

According to the AELTC, 293,681 people attended the championships last week compared to 277,354 in week one in 2022.

Ms Bolton told reporters: (I’m) very, very happy that the championships are well past Covid.

More celebrities came to SW19 on Monday, including Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour, actors Tom Hiddleston and David Harewood, and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.

The weather held strong in southwest London with a day full of continuous sunshine.