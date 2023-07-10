Sports
Football legend Tebow brings pro hockey to Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is getting a professional hockey team thanks to former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow in partnership with David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC and Zawyer Sports & Entertainment management operations team.
Tebow, who is a minority partner on two East Coast Hockey League teams, attended an event Monday at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. While Tebow said he wants to have a winning team, he also wants a place for families to reminisce for years to come.
We hope it’s a winning product on the ice, but we hope it’s so much more, Tebow said, adding that he hopes to inspire the youth of the community to have faith, hope and love to make dreams come true, So [they] can look up to some [their] heroes.
The name of the professional hockey team will be selected through a competition, which will end on August 5. According to a statement from the events center, the team is expected to start playing for the 2024-2025 season. More details about the competition to follow.
The [East Coast Hockey League] proudly welcomes the 29th member team in the League to the brand new Tahoe Blue Event Center, expanding our geography in the western part of the continent and creating natural rivalries for visiting fans with the Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and the entire Mountain Division, said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin, Commissioner of the ECHL.
This new team offers the region’s only professional sports action, giving locals a team from their own town and fast-paced entertainment, with a commitment to giving back and growing the game of hockey in the community. This ownership and operating group has already demonstrated their ability to create a new generation of ECHL fans, and we look forward to the excitement they will bring to South Tahoe.
According to a statement from the Tahoe Blue Event Center, the team will play its home games at the new Tahoe Blue Events Center, the 4,200-seat arena that opens later this month. Located in Stateline, the multi-purpose arena is operated by OVG360, a division of Oak View Group that owns and operates two National Hockey League properties in Seattle, Washington, and Belmont Park, NY, and manages two additional NHL arenas in Pittsburgh. Penn., and Phoenix, Ariz., as well as multiple AHL, ECHL, and college hockey arenas in North America.
The Tahoe team will have an NHL affiliate expected to be announced in February 2024.
We are excited to welcome the newest ECHL franchise to Tahoe and the Tahoe Blue Event Center, said Tahoe Blue Events Center General Manager Kevin Boryczki. The atmosphere in the arena will be exciting for fans and players alike.
The arena is located in the center of the busy Lake Tahoe area, which attracts more than 15 million visitors annually, spurred on by skiing and casinos.
As a recreation and sports passionate destination that has hosted numerous high level sports over the years, we welcome the ECHL to Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Blue Event Center, said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of Visit Lake Tahoe. The addition of an ECHL team will be a great addition to our year-round venue programming, not to mention delight visitors and residents alike for years to come.
Tim Tebow is the former Florida Gator standout where he won two BCS National Championships, Heisman Trophy and multiple other awards and NFL player. He is best known around the world for his work with the Tim Tebow Foundation, whose mission is to bring faith, hope and love to those who need a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The Foundation fights for people who cannot fight for themselves in more than 80 countries and counting.
He is an entrepreneur, five-time New York Times best-selling author, sports broadcaster, and investor, including a minority partner in the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates, as well as helping to bring professional football to Northeast Florida.
I love that sport can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition and community impact. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come, Tebow said.
David Hodges is chairman and CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC, owner of three auto dealerships and real estate investment companies, and founder/owner of 925 Partners, a values-driven agency offering freight, auto, home, life, health and commercial insurance.
It is an honor and a privilege to manage this new franchise for the community, Hodges said. Tim and I are excited to share this new team with the community. We look forward to getting the fans involved as we name the team, design the logos and finally drop the puck in October 2024. We believe in the power of sport to bring communities together and there is no better place than the South Lake Tahoe region. With this new ECHL team, we are committed to delivering unforgettable games, making lasting memories and positively impacting this community.
The team is currently accepting subscription deposits to be placed on a priority list. Seat priority is based on when a deposit is made. Visit LakeTahoeProHockey.com For more information.
