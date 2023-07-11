Major League Cricket plays to a packed house at Texas – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Six days of Major League Cricket kick off in Grand Prairie on Thursday and the inaugural game with the Texas Super Kings will be played in front of a packed house. DFW’s Texas Super Kings will host the Los Angeles Knight Riders at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Prairie Stadium, the former home of the AirHogs near Lone Star Park. “Since we arrived in Texas it has been incredible to see the support for the Texas Super Kings. We can’t wait to get on the field at Grand Prairie Stadium and represent the Lone Star State in front of a packed house and share to be part of a special night for cricket in America,” said Texas Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis. Both teams feature global cricket superstars alongside the best domestic talent. “It will be a historic night at Grand Prairie Stadium as the first ever Major League Cricket game takes place this Thursday night in front of a packed stadium. I have always talked about representing the Knight Riders wherever they play,” he said . Sunil Narine, captain of the Los Angeles Knight Riders. “We’ve talked about coming to the States for a long time and I’m delighted it’s finally happening. It’s great to hear that the opening game has sold out and we can’t wait to bring our exciting brand of cricket to cricket. fans in America.” “Fans will experience an unforgettable night for cricket in America on Thursday, with a packed house welcoming the world’s best players to Grand Prairie Stadium for the opening game of Major League Cricket,” said Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder of Major League Cricket . Mehta said tickets for other matches are selling fast and they expect future sales. Thursday’s game is the first of eight games to be played at the park between July 13 and July 18. On Friday, MI New York takes on the San Francisco Unicorns and the Seattle Orcas play the Washington Freedom. On Saturday, the Unicorns face the Orcas and on Sunday, the Super Kings return to the field to take on the Freedom while the Knight Riders play in New York. On Monday, the Super Kings play against New York and on Tuesday, the Knight Riders play against the Unicorns. After leaving Grand Prairie, the teams head to Morrisville, North Carolina, where they play seven games at Church Street Park before returning to North Texas for the playoffs and championship at the end of the month. “We know our teams will put on a great show of explosive T20 cricket for the fans – we can’t wait for the action to start,” said Mehta. If the lure of a new sport in North Texas isn’t enough to draw, there’s a drone show featuring the league’s six teams during the innings break on Thursday, an acrobatic aerial display from a GB1 GameBird, and a fireworks display after the match . Tickets are available at majorleaguecricket.com.

