Sports
Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing
Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald over allegations of widespread hazing within its football program, college president Michael Schill announced Monday.
“The head coach is ultimately responsible for his team’s culture,” says Schill wrote in an open letter to the school community. “The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly no secret within the program, giving Coach Fitzgerald a chance to learn what was happening. Anyway, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was in others broken ways.”
Fitzgerald’s resignation comes after the school announced on Friday that he would be suspended without pay for two weeks this summer following the conclusion of a university-sponsored investigation into allegations against a former Northwest football player. The school said its investigation, which began in January and was conducted by an outside law firm, found no “sufficient” evidence that its coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing — though there were “considerable opportunities” to learn more about it to come.
The school reversed course Saturday night after The Daily Northwestern published a story containing accusations from the former player that detailed specific instances of hazing and sexual abuse. The report also indicated that Fitzgerald “may have been aware that hazing was taking place”.
That prompted Schill to write an open letter to the university community saying he “may have made a mistake in weighing the appropriate sanction” for Fitzgerald and acknowledged that he was “focusing too much on what the report concluded (Fitzgerald ) didn’t know and not enough about what he should have known.” Schill went on to say he planned to speak with university leadership, members of the board of trustees and faculty senate leaders to determine his next steps.
In his letter Monday, Schill said the decision to fire Fitzgerald “comes after a difficult and complex review of my original disciplinary decision issued last week against Coach Fitzgerald for failing to know about significant hazing in the football program and Over the past 72 hours, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking and discussing with people who love our university — the president and members of our board of trustees, the faculty leadership, students, alumni, and Coach Fitzgerald himself. also receiving many phone calls , texts and emails from those I know and those I don’t, sharing their thoughts.
“While I appreciate the feedback and have taken it into account in my decision-making, ultimately the decision to suspend Coach Fitzgerald was originally mine and mine alone, as was the decision to part ways with him.”
In a statement to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the former player whose allegations sparked the investigation said: “For me, this has always been about the physical and mental safety of student-athletes. There is still progress to be made in athletics across the country. today is a step in that direction. I am grateful to those who reviewed the facts presented.”
Fitzgerald went 110-101 over 17 seasons and is by far the most successful football coach in school history, with more wins (110) than anyone else in school.
He spent a total of over 26 seasons with the program – four as a player, five as an assistant, and 17 as a head coach. He also led the school to five of the six bowl wins in the program’s history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Northwestern has five 10-win seasons in the program’s history and Fitzgerald was part of four of them—three as a coach and one as a player.
Fitzgerald’s tenure was settled after a former player, who has since transferred, reported the program’s hazing activities to the school. The former player, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Daily Northwestern that sexualized hazing took place in the team’s locker room. A common practice called “running” involved holding a younger player while eight to ten older players engaged in a sexualized act in the locker room.
According to the newspaper, the former player reported his allegations to the school in late 2022 and spoke to investigators during the six-month study commissioned by the university, which involved more than 50 people currently or formerly affiliated with the program.
In a summary of the investigation released Friday, Northwestern said the hazing could be “largely supported” and that “there would have been significant opportunities to discover and report” what happened. But investigators couldn’t find enough evidence to show that the coaches knew about the hazing, a sentiment echoed by Schill in his statement Monday.
“The hazing was known to many in the program, although the investigator failed to find any credible evidence that Coach Fitzgerald himself knew about it,” Schill wrote in his open letter. “Because the entire six-month independent investigation was confidential, I only recently learned many details, including the complainant’s identity. I spoke to his parents on Friday and the student on Sunday.”
Fitzgerald, 48, has a 10-year, $57 million two-year contract, and there is no indication yet of the potential financial ramifications of his firing.
Had he coached this season, Fitzgerald would be the fifth longest serving coach in FBS football.
Schill wrote in his letter that athletic director Derrick Gragg will announce “the leadership for this upcoming football season” in the coming days. The opener is September 3 at Rutgers.
Information from Adam Rittenberg of ESPN and The Associated Press is included in this report.
