Bobcats earn two top ten finishes at USATF Outdoor Championships





EUGENE, Oregon A pair of top-ten finishes highlighted strong performances from six current and former Montana State track and field athletes at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships this weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Duncan Hamilton (’23), fresh from signing a pro contract with Nike’s Bowerman Track Club for Wednesday’s competition, placed eighth in a tight men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final on Saturday night, finishing in 8:24.91. Hamilton stayed with the top group for most of the race and was even second at 1,600 meters, but a late rise meant a group of four pulled away late. The two-time NCAA runner-up had finished third in his semifinal on Thursday to earn a spot in Saturday’s final. He was a senior alongside Hamilton in Thursday’s 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinal Levi Taylor , competing in his second consecutive USATF Outdoor Championships. The product from Laurel finished 12th in the semi-finals. Earlier that same day, rising sophomores Ben Saelens shaved 13 seconds off his personal best to finish seventh in the U20 3,000m steeplechase final. The Seattle, Washington native, who just ran his fourth steeplechase event of the year, crossed the finish line in 9:11.92. “That was a huge breakthrough for Ben,” MSU Track and Field Director Dale Kennedy Lyle Weese said. “Adapting to college training and being around so many talented athletes, like on our men’s distance team, is so challenging as a freshman. He was given this opportunity after the season, after he had some recovery time from adjusting to training and everything, and he really took advantage of it by running a huge PR and breaking through to another level. On Thursday, Camila Noe made a statement at her first USATF championship meeting by placing 16th in the women’s 10,000 meters final Thursday night with a time of 34:46.16. The rising senior will lead a strong group of Bobcat returners in the distance events in 2023-2024. Drake Schneider (’22) placed fourth in his qualifying heat of the 400 meters hurdles with a 50.33 on Friday to earn an automatic spot in the semi-finals of the event on Saturday, where he narrowly missed a spot in Sunday’s final despite finishing 50.09 missed. Rising sophomores Elijah Jackman represented the Bobcats in the U20 hammer throw at Hayward Field, but failed to record a point on Friday. “It’s such a fun meeting and such a great experience for our student athletes that it was great to have a large group of people join us again this year,” said Weese. “I believe this is the third U.S. Championships in a row that we’ve had really good representation, so it was just exciting to have so many current and former Montana State athletic students at the meeting. Montana State’s men’s and women’s track and field teams both finish second in the 2023 Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships, marking the men’s third straight year and the women’s second consecutive season with a top-two finish. #GoCatsGo

