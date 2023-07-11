Babar Azam is the Fab 1 in international cricket: ex-player from England

Virat Kohli’s form in Test Cricket has been the subject of debate for some time. The former India captain’s average has fallen sharply since 2019 and he has scored just one century in his last 25 games. This has led to some doubt as to whether he should still be considered a member of the “Fab 4” of Test batting, which also includes Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has said Kohli can no longer be considered in the same category as the other three players. “Kohli is no longer in the same league as the fantastic four – Smith, Root and Williamson,” Chopra said. “Kohli’s numbers have dropped dramatically and he’s not scoring the big runs he used to.”

Chopra’s comments have sparked a debate on social media, with some people agreeing with him and others defending Kohli. Some have suggested that Pakistan captain Babar could replace Azam Kohli in the Fab 4. Azam has been in great form in recent years and he averages 48.63 in Test cricket.

Former England opener Nick Knight has gone even further, saying that Babar is “the Fab One in world cricket right now”. Knight’s tweet received mixed reactions, but it is clear that Babar is a rising star in Test cricket.

Only time will tell if Kohli can regain his form and cement his place in the Fab 4. However, his recent performances have certainly raised questions about his status as one of the best hitters in the world.

Related