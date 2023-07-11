Who is Christopher Eubanks, the American tennis player who dreams of Wimbledon 2023?





Christopher Eubanks is making a fairytale run at Wimbledon 2023. The American tennis player is in the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time. Here are 5 things you need to know about this rising star: 1. He is from Atlanta, Georgia. Eubanks at Wimbledon 2023. Daniel Leal // Getty Images Eubanks, who is named by Chris, was born in 1996 in Atlanta. His father, Mark Eubanks, is a Baptist minister and tennis fan. His maternal grandfather started a Baptist church in Memphis. “My grandfather, my mother’s father, started what is now a fairly prominent Baptist church in Memphis,” Eubanks said. “The funny thing about being a preacher’s kid is if you play tournaments on Saturday and Sunday, you miss a lot of Sunday services!” His mother, Carla, would accompany him to his Sunday games because his father was at church. He continued, “I think it’s especially important to instill faith at a young age, especially for my parents, and I think faith can mean different things to different people. For me, one of the most important things about having faith is just Just taking it with me in every course of life, whatever my tennis might be. It’s just trusting that if I keep doing what I’m supposed to do, I’ll be fine.” 2. He played college tennis at Georgia Tech. Eubanks played three seasons, where he was a two-time All-American. He was also named ACC Player of the Year twice. In 2017 he left his senior year to turn pro. “My life’s goal wasn’t really to play pro tennis or anything. I’ve always said I wanted to be a professional tennis player, but I don’t really believe I fully believed it until my junior year,” he said recently. “It was like, let’s get a degree from business school, and maybe I’ll play pro tennis, maybe I’ll coach, we’ll see what happens. Things started to pick up a bit around my junior year, and I decided to fully pursue tennis.” 3. He almost retired after the pandemic. He remembers against his agent“Listen, if I’m still 200 next year and injuries have not played a role, I can do something else with my time. It’s not as glamorous when you’re around 200.” Eubanks even started commentating on the Tennis Channel, thinking about alternative careers if he didn’t break through. Still, he’s been on a hot streak lately, winning his first ATP title in Mallorca ahead of Wimbledon. 4. He’s 6’7″. Eubanks’ height helps him on the pitch. Al Bello // Getty Images When you see Eubanks play and think to yourself: how tall is he? He’s really, really tall: six feet to be exact, and when he wasn’t playing tennis, he has said he would play baseball. 5. Wimbledon 2023 is his breakthrough year. Before Wimbledon 2023, he had only won a Grand Slam match twice. Now he has upset Stefanos Tstsipas and Cam Norrie to make it to the quarterfinals. In March he was outside the top 100 and by the end of the tournament he will reach a career high position. After beating Tsitsipas in a thrilling five-set match 3-6, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, said“I feel like I’m living a dream right now.” Emily Burak (she/her) is the news writer for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, royalty and a range of other topics. Prior to joining T&C, she was deputy editor-in-chief at Hey Alma, a Jewish culture site. Follow her @emburack Twitter And Instagram.

