Thorns Academy wraps up ECNL campaign with playoff appearances





The Portland Thorns Academy wrapped up its 2022-23 ENCL campaign, sending three teams to the National Playoffs in San Diego, California. The Thorns Academy U-17 (2006), U- (2007 and U- (2009) squads represented not only the club but also the state as the only Oregon-based club at the Champions League level (highest competitive level) of the postseason, a crucial step in the further development of Thorns Academy on the national stage. The ECNL National Playoffs bring together the top 44 teams from around the country at various age levels to compete for a championship. In addition, more than 1,000 colleges and universities, as well as American football scouts, attended the tournament to evaluate talent. Here’s a breakdown of each team’s performance in the playoffs: Thorns U-17 Academy (2006) Thorns’ U-17 side had a dominant run through the Northwest Conference during the regular season, posting an undefeated record of 11-0-2, beating opponents 40-7 and securing the conference title. With a strong run in the play-offs group stage, against three tough opponents, the Thorns U-17s finished second in Group F and became the first Thorns Academy team to progress to the Round of 16 as one of 16 best teams in the country. Youth International US Soccer Shaela Bradleyscored a team-high four goals during the tournament whileChloe Chase bailed in during the group stage and held the middle of the park in a dominant fashion. Thorns U-16 Academy (2007) The Thorns U-16s proved to be a well-rounded group through the play-offs, scoring five goals in three matches with goals from five different players. After battling two of the top teams in the country in Group B early in the game, the Thorns U-16s defeated a St. Louis Scott Gallagher Navy side 3-1. The team was led by defender Paige Nakadawhose incredible 1-on-1 defense and vision gave her an important role on the pitch. Baylee Bushnell scored a goal and played every minute of the postseason, making an appearance and playing in midfield for the first time this season. Frances Reuland was instrumental in creating many of the team’s scoring opportunities, and she finished the playoffs with a goal and an assist. Thorns U-14 Academy (2009) With a 9-2-2 record and a top-four finish in the Northwest Conference during the regular season, the Thorns U-14s clinched their ticket to the playoffs. The Thorns U-14s were highly competitive in Group B, beating their first two opponents to the final whistle before earning a 3-3 draw with Southern California’s Eagles SC in their final group stage match. As a team, the U-14s scored six goals during the tournament. Forward Riley weakscored a Thorns Academy-best five goals during the tournament, whileAliyah Johnsonprovided a goal and an assist to secure the tie against Eagles SC. While we had several individual standout performances, it takes the whole depth of a roster, over a grueling year-long season, to find success at this level, saidGabriel Tatz, director of football operations at Thorns Academy. We couldn’t achieve this level of success without every player’s contribution to the team. We are extremely proud of all our players, coaches, staff and parents who have helped make this journey so successful. The future for Thorns Academy looks bright.

