Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Northwestern fired coach Pat Fitzgerald Monday amid a hazing scandal that questioned his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations.
Fitzgerald’s firing completed a swift fall from grace for the former All-American linebacker, star of the 1995 Northwestern team that won the Big Ten and played in the Rose Bowl after years of losing. Fitzgerald, 48, was firmly entrenched in his alma mater, an annual fixture on any list of college coaches with the most job security.
The head coach is ultimately responsible for his team’s culture, Northwestern President Michael Schill wrote in an open letter to the university community. The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly no secret within the program, giving Coach Fitzgerald a chance to find out what was going on. Anyway, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was fractured in others.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from Toronto joined Vladimir Sr. becoming the first father-son duo to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, beating Randy Arozarena of Tampa Bay 25–23 in the final round.
A New Zealand prosecutor says tourists were not given health and safety warnings before landing on the country’s most active volcano ahead of a 2019 eruption that killed 22 people.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say they have agreed with prosecutors to postpone a pre-trial hearing until next week to discuss how classified information is handled in court as he faces federal charges of illegally hoarding classified documents on his Florida estate.
Fitzgerald went 110-101 in 17 seasons as Northwestern’s head coach. He led the Wildcats to the Big Ten West championships in 2018 and 2020, plus five bowl wins. But they went 4-20 over his last two seasons.
Fitzgerald said in a statement to ESPN that he had instructed his attorney to take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law.
Schill wrote in his letter that athletic director Derrick Gragg will announce leadership for this upcoming football season in the coming days. The opener is September 3 at Rutgers.
I recognize that my decision will not be universally applauded, and there will be those in our community who vehemently disagree, Schill wrote. Ultimately, it is my job to act in the best interest of the entire university, and this decision is a reflection of that. The damage to our institution is significant, as is the damage to some of our students.
Gragg was hired by Northwestern in June 2021. He was given the job after Mike Polisky stepped down amid growing criticism for being named by former Wildcats cheerleaders in a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Big Ten school.
Fitzgerald had served a two-week suspension after the school said Friday that an investigation led by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff found not enough evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing, though there were significant chances to find out. come. .
Schill, who was the president of the University of Oregon before acquiring Northwestern in September, said in his Monday letter that the research report will remain confidential. But he wrote that during the study, 11 current or former players acknowledged hazing within the program.
The hazing involved forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature, in clear violation of Northwest policies and values, Schill wrote.
In his statement, Fitzgerald said Hickey’s investigation reconfirmed that he had no knowledge of any hazing within the program.
Last Friday, Northwestern and I came to a mutual agreement on the proper solution after Ms. Hickey’s thorough investigation, he said. This agreement provided for a two-week suspension.
That’s why I was surprised to learn that Northwestern’s president had unilaterally rescinded our agreement without notice and subsequently terminated my employment.
After Northwestern announced Fitzgerald’s suspension, The Daily Northwestern ran a story on Saturday detailing allegations from a former player who described specific instances of hazing and sexual abuse. The report also indicated that Fitzgerald may have been aware that hazing was taking place.
That prompted Schill to write a letter to the university community acknowledging that he focused too much on what the report concluded (Fitzgerald) didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known. Schill went on to say he planned to speak with university leadership, members of the board of trustees and faculty senate leaders to determine his next steps.
Since Friday, I’ve kept going back to what we can reasonably expect from our head coaches, our faculty, and our campus leaders, Schill wrote in Monday’s letter. And that is why I made this decision.
Because the six-month investigation was confidential, Schill said in Monday’s letter that he had recently learned many of the details. He spoke to the complainant on Sunday after he had spoken to the parents of the students on Friday.
Fitzgerald, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, was hired to coach his alma mater in 2006 following the sudden death of then-coach Randy Walker.
Many current and former players rushed to Fitzgerald’s defense after the suspension was announced.
A letter circulated on social mediasigned by The ENTIRE Northwestern Football Team without identifying an author, said Coach Fitzgerald has consistently prioritized the well-being and development of his players throughout his tenure, and we stand with him in his unwavering commitment to our team .
Before Fitzgerald’s firing was announced by the school, The Daily Northwestern released a report in which three former Northwest players described a culture where racism was possible.
The turmoil within the football program comes after school revealed plans in September to build one new Ryan Field. The plans call for a state-of-the-art facility with fewer seats and more emphasis on the fan experience.
