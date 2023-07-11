Mirra Andreeva divides tennis world after ‘absurd’ Wimbledon exit

The tennis world is divided over whether Mirra Andreeva (pictured) should have been awarded a point after a controversial racket throw in her round of 16 at Wimbledon. (Getty Images)

Russian teen sensation Mirra Andreeva has been bundled out of Wimbledon in stunning fashion, but the tennis the world is divided over whether she should have received a point after a controversial racket throw. Andreeva was the talk of Wimbledon with the 16-year-old showing off her talent after knocking out two seeded players en route to the round of 16.

She fell to American Madison Keys 3–6, 7–6, 6–2, but controversy arose in the deciding set when the chair umpire ruled that Andreeva had thrown her racket in the motion of slipping. Andreeva was cautioned by the chair umpire after flinging her racket across the grass at Wimbledon as she lost the second set tiebreak.

BIZARRE: Djokovic dragged himself into the Wimbledon ‘mess’ amid backlash in tradition

RESISTS: Azarenka became involved in a “disgraceful” handshake rage

In the third set at 2-5 and game point, Keys came back on deuce. Andreeva slid across the grass at the All England Club when she lost her footing.

While trying to stabilize herself, Andreeva’s foot got stuck in the grass. Her racket then went over her head. She then released the racket and it hit the ground with little force.

Chair umpire Julie Kjendlie made the huge call, ruling it as a racket throw, and since she had already warned Andreeva, the Russian was given a point to hand Keys match point. Andreeva was furious and argued with the chair umpire that she had lost balance and let go of the racket.

I slipped. I did not do it. I slipped and fell, Andreeva told Kjendlie. The 16-year-old was furious.

Mirra Andreeva (pictured) angry at the chair umpire after a controversial phone call. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

No, it’s (the) wrong decision. Do you understand what you are doing? Do you understand what you are doing?

I didn’t throw the racket, I slipped. Yes, I slipped, I didn’t throw the racket. i slipped. It’s the wrong decision. I didn’t throw the racket, I fell. I slipped and then I fell.

Tennis world divided over brutal appeal Mirra Andreeva

The 16-year-old went on to lose the match and at a bad moment refused to shake hands with the chair umpire. Andreeva’s drama divided the tennis world.

Story continues

Grand Slam winner Andy Roddick admitted that it was hard on the teenager at a crucial point in the match. “I don’t think she’s doing the racket thing if she’s not slipping. Seems like a reaction to that…this looks like an overheat,” he wrote.

Many agreed with the American, while others thought she had already been warned about her behavior during the meeting and that the chair umpire was right.

After the game, the Russian explained her anger. She’s the referee. She’s the one who makes the decision,” she said.

“But honestly I had no intention of throwing the racket. I slipped. I thought I was going to fall over. Maybe it looked like I was throwing the racket.”

“She didn’t make the right decision for me. That’s why I didn’t want to shake her hand.” Keys now faces No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a blockbuster quarter-final at Wimbledon.

Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.