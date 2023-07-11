Stop de-marketing your state, tourism commissioner says

Following the recent viral videos circulating on social media by some entertainers and QAPs citing them to ridicule and humiliate Anambra State, Anambra State Commissioner of Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, Comrade Don Onyenji, has appealed on people in the showbiz, entertainment industry, as well as On Air Personalities, to immediately stop de-marketing and denting Anambra State’s image to the world, saying they gained nothing by following what he described as such’ an ignoble path.

The tourism commissioner, who said this at a press conference in his office in Awka on Monday, frowned on the manner and manner in which some entertainers and OAPs were denigrating and making caricatures of Anambra state, noting that they appeared to were sponsored to bring down the state, adding that it was wrong for a native of Anambra state to embark on such an unhealthy and reprehensible act.

It seems they are on a mission to destroy any attempt Governor Chukwuma Soludo makes to make Anambra State a viable and prosperous homeland. If they are not sponsored, why would they go down such a dangerous path? It is unethical for an OAP who is a staff of an NBC licensed station to go out and start misbehaving. In my 35 years as a broadcaster I have never seen or heard anything like it.

Comrade Onyenji stated that the governor had done a lot in the tourism industry through massive construction of roads across the state, and said that road tourism was the key to the development of the state, and emphasized that many catering houses were springing up in every nook and cranny of the state . the state.

He said that the governor had already approved, through the Anambra State Executive Council, the construction of Solution Fun City close to Awka City Stadium, and said that upon completion, the Fun City would house a mini golf course, table tennis, lawn tennis, entertainment. center, pub and other notable and life-enhancing settlements where business meetings would be held and deals struck.

Comrade Onyenji, a renowned broadcaster, master of ceremonies and Nollywood actor, paid a glowing tribute to Governor Soludo and urged Ndi Anambra to join what he called the Solution Agenda, saying that the Governor has a lofty and wonderful plan for the state had. He said he continued to appreciate the governor for taking Anambra much higher than he had reached a year and three months ago.

The Commissioner called for concerted efforts aimed at tackling the issue of insecurity, human trafficking and other social vices in the state, saying it should not be left to the government alone, even as he described tackling insecurity as a collective responsibility.

The Governor does a lot on insecurity, but he needs support. We should join hands with him. Let us stop being indifferent to matters that concern us as a people. We must solve our state together. It is childish, shameful and inappropriate to mess up your state on social media, Onyenji argued.

YOU MUST NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN STAND

Thoughts of not graduating with First Class gave me hypertension Shukroh Adeyemi, LASU’s first-class English graduate

Shukroh Adeyemi is a first class graduate of the Department of English, Lagos State University (LASU), for the

Full List: Names of ex-governors receiving retirement in the 10th Senate

No fewer than 13 former governors are still receiving retirement benefits as serving senators in the United States

Mmesoma’s father apologizes, begs JAMB, Nigerians, for pardon for daughter

Mr. Romanus Ejikeme, father of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate who

Asisat Oshoala shortlisted for the 2023 Ballon dOr Prize

Nigerian football star and Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has been named as the nominee for the

3 lessons from the ethnicization of JAMB controversy

FOR THE past few days I recoiled in horror and disgust as the fairly straightforward case of JAMB exam results fraud came through…

My children grew up in Ibadan, but I took them back north and married them to Rahinatu, a visually impaired beggar

Rahinatu Ibrahim, popularly known as Ganga, fondly recalled the time when she first began her journey to the