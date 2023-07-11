Hurley and Worley add to Hokies MLB Draft class in 2023





SEATTLE Virginia Tech junior outfielders watched their names come off the board during Monday’s second day of the 2023 MLB Draft Jack Hurley and junior pitcher Christian Worley earned selection during the third and ninth rounds, respectively, cementing another robust draft class through the baseball program. Virginia Tech junior outfielders watched their names come off the board during Monday’s second day of the 2023 MLB Draftand junior pitcherearned selection during the third and ninth rounds, respectively, cementing another robust draft class through the baseball program. Considered one of the best steals of the draft, Hurley, the No. 36 prospect according to mlb.com, was selected at No. 80 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who selected a player from the Hokies for the first time in franchise history. The 2022 All-American is the third-highest outfielder ever drafted by Virginia Tech, behind his former teammate, Gavin Cross (No. 9 overall, 2022), as well as Milwaukee call-up Kevin Barker (No. 73 overall, 1996). Worley was selected No. 275 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals, who have gone to source in Blacksburg in recent years to draft Tech pitchers in 2018 (Connor Coward) and 2021 (Chris Gerard). The Hokies’ right hand reliever was the fifth pitcher caught by St. Louis this year and the fourth in a row between the sixth and ninth rounds. Along with right-handed pitcher Drue Hackenberg Selected at No. 59 during Sunday’s second round, Virginia Tech has now produced three or more draft picks annually since 2019, excluding the abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft. The Hokies’ streak of generating multiple draft picks has also extended to 17 consecutive seasons dating back to 2008. Led by head coach John Szefc , Tech has observed that 11 of 19 prospects earned a selection in the first 10 rounds of the draft, including eight picks placed in the top five rounds. Considering Hackenberg and Hurley, the Hokies have now celebrated five top-100 selections under Szefc, accounting for more than a third of the program’s all-time honors list (by name). A two-time All-ACC First Team and two-time ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region outfielder, Hurley batted .321, hit .603, and recorded a 1,014 OPS in his 154 career collegiate appearances, while mixing 48 doubles, three triples, and 37 home runs. As a sophomore in 2022, he ranked fifth among ACC hitters in batting average (.375), having opened the season with a 26-game hitting streak, the longest by a Tech player during the program’s ACC era . Hurley came off a tour with the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and returned to the Hokies in 2023 to hit 17 home runs and lead the ACC in conference-only slugging percentage (.743). During his three seasons at Blacksburg, he scored 145 runs and totaled 129 RBIs, with a career-high .411 on-base percentage. Worley showed increasing potential during his Virginia Tech career, despite being limited by opportunities and injuries to 36 and two-thirds innings in three seasons. During the 2022 campaign, he played eight of his 14 appearances after April 27, starting the aforementioned stretch with 14 and a third consecutive scoreless innings. This spring, Worley had been 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 15 strikeouts (two walks) in his first five appearances spanning 10 innings of relief. However, he missed the remainder of the 2023 season due to injury following his March 17 performance in Miami. Virginia Tech will attempt to add to the 2023 MLB Draft class on Tuesday, July 11, when the final 10 rounds are held. Digital coverage of rounds 11 through 20 will be available at mlb.com starting at 2 p.m. ET.

