



TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ – Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), from Canada largest South Asian broadcaster and pioneering broadcaster of Cricket, is pleased to announce that it has acquired and renewed the Canadian Cricket West Indies broadcasting rights for a further 2 years, exclusively for Canada. ATN acquires exclusive broadcasting rights for Cricket West Indies vs India, England, South Africa and Bangladesh (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited) India kicks off their 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match series against the West Indies on July 12, 2023 followed by three ODIs and five T20Is on which the tour ends August 13, 2023. The last part of the tour – the last two T20Is – is held on the ground Lauderhill in Florida, USA. India’s test team will take on the West Indies after their final appearance in the WTC final Australia. The whole world will be eagerly awaiting how both powerful teams will approach all 3 formats namely Five Day Tests, One Day Internationals and the Fast paced T20s (Twenty Over Games). All games are broadcast LIVE on 2 popular channels namely CBN and ATN Cricket Plus and both channels are available nationwide on various cable and satellite platforms. Canada. “World-class cricket has been a common denominator in our program planning,” said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President and CEO of ATN. “If we broadcast Live International games from the West Indies and USAthe huge audience across the street Canada have a big prime-time advantage,” he added The other series for 2023 and 2024 include tours of England, South Africa And bangladesh with a total of 68 days of exciting international cricket from the Caribbean. Apart from the Cricket West Indies Rights, ATN also holds the exclusive rights to New Zealand Cricket for the next season and tours of bangladesh, South Africa And Australia. A longtime broadcaster of international cricket, ATN was most recently the exclusive Canadian rights holder for ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and ICC WorldTwenty20 (2016) and was the first to broadcast the World Cup of Cricket live via satellite to Canada in 1986. ATN’s 54 channels include programming in 9 languages ​​and a variety of genres, including news, sports and entertainment. Story continues About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited ATN operates from Canada diverse cultural communities with more than 50 special television channels. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports channels, 7 news channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels covering music, lifestyle and several regional language channels including Punjabi , Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati and Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the production of multicultural television programs in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters such as Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom, Indian cast, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV, Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcasting rights for several International Cricket Boards. ATN has its own State Of The Art production facilities. ATN’s content is also available on Amazon Prime in the US and UK, Bell Media’s Crave in Canada and also operates a 24X7 South Asian radio service on Sirius XM Radio across the street The United States And Canada. ATN’s high-end studio facilities have also been used by production companies affiliated with Netflix, CBC and others. SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited decision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/10/c4145.html

