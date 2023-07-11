Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid allegations of hazing





Northwestern University fired longtime head football coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday after an investigation found his players had participated in widespread hazing practices, including forced nudity and sexualized acts. His firing came three days after the university said Fitzgerald, who had been head coach of the Wildcats since 2006, would be suspended without pay for two weeks after the investigation found the hazing allegations to be credible. Michael Schill, Northwestern’s president, said in a statement that the decision to fire Fitzgerald, 48, came after a difficult and complex evaluation of his previous discipline and after discussions with the board of directors, students, alumni and Fitzgerald. The decision to originally suspend Coach Fitzgerald was mine and mine alone, as was the decision to part ways with him, Schill said.

The announcement of the resignation came later That reports the Daily Northwestern on Saturday that a player, asking for anonymity from the newspaper, accused players of punishing mostly freshmen for a sexual act in which about 10 teammates restrained a younger player. The Daily Northwestern also reported on Monday that three former football players said that there was a racist culture in the football program. Fitzgerald, a Northwest alumnus who played linebacker as a student, was not immediately available for comment, and his attorney did not immediately respond to a call or email asking for comment late Monday night. But Fitzgerald told ESPN in a statement that he was surprised to learn that Schill had withdrawn their mutual agreement on the suspension of two weeks without notice and subsequently terminated my employment. He added that his agent and lawyer would take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law. University research, conducted by Maggie Hickey of the law firm ArentFox Schiff, was prompted by an anonymous complaint from a student-athlete in November 2022 and lasted six months. The investigation found no evidence that Fitzgerald knew about the hazing, even though it was known to many on the program, Schill said. Some players believed the hazing was in jest and not harmful, but others said it caused significant damage with long-term consequences, according to the law firm’s research.

Schill said that, to his knowledge, no student suffered physical harm as a result of this behavior. Still, he said, the head coach was responsible for team culture, and the investigation found that hazing was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, giving Coach Fitzgerald a chance to find out what was happening. Fitzgerald had been a pillar of the college football program, from his playing days as a linebacker helping the team reach the Rose Bowl, to his rise through the coaching ranks, eventually being named the 2018 Big Ten Coach of the Year. He won five bowl games and had a 110–101 record as the team’s head coach. Last season, Northwestern went 1-11.

