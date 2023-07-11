Sports
Christopher Eubanks finds a Wimbledon QF with benefits | ATP tour
“Insane, whirlwind, dream.”
Christopher Eubanks has a ‘pinch me’ moment at Wimbledon. The American booked his ticket to his first major quarterfinal on Monday when he upset world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 27-year-old learns that his breakthrough at The All England Club brings a few benefits beyond a place in the final eight and a payout of $437,410.
“Everything from realizing I have two qualifiers at Wimbledon for the rest of my life, to checking my phone and seeing my name on an ESPN alert, to realizing how much I hated playing grass start of the grass season, to look at where I am now, there are so many different ways I could go about it,” Eubanks said at his post-match press conference.
“I just think the whole experience put together has just been a whirlwind. It’s something you dream about. But I guess for me I didn’t really know if that dream was really going to come true. I’m sitting here right now, so it’s pretty cool.
The meteoric rise of Eubanks is one of the stories of the season. He first cracked the Top 100 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings in April, following a quarterfinal appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami and before arriving at his Wimbledon main draw, the former Georgia Tech University standout won his first tour. -level title at the Mallorca Championships. He hasn’t slowed down.
You May Also Like: Eubanks Stuns Tsitsipas in See-Saw Wimbledon Thriller
Eubanks is on a nine-game winning streak that reached a new high on Monday when he took the first Top-5 win of his career in a thrilling five-setter against Tsitsipas. The Atlanta native’s deep run is a surprise even to himself.
“We’ve had to change hotel checkout dates a few times, everything else has pretty much stayed the same,” said Eubanks. “When I book hotels, especially at Slams, I usually say, ‘Let’s book until Friday, just because the cancellation policy can be strict. We’ll see what happens’. We experienced that. Moved back to Monday.
“Then I think yesterday or two days ago we said, ‘Let’s just move it to next Friday, just to see. If we need to move it again, maybe we’ll move it all the way to the end of next week. That is really the only logistical change that was needed.”
Ranked No. 31 in the world in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, Eubanks stated that his breakthrough season can be partially attributed to more faith in his game. WTA stars Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka, who are good friends with Eubanks, helped instill that confidence in the American.
“For a long time I wondered if I was consistent enough to play consistently at this level. I knew I could come out at every game and maybe lighten it up, which could cause problems for some guys,” said Eubanks. “I don’t know if I really believed I could put it together match after match after match against quality opponents.
“That’s something Coco has been telling me for a long time. Naomi even says the same. That’s been about the most important thing to build confidence and instill, “Hey, you can play at this level, you just have to believe it!” When I’m with them and hear them talk about their faith, it’s kind of contagious. It rubs off on you.”
Eubanks will then try to avenge his loss in Miami to Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. But Wednesday’s game can wait for now. Eubanks wants to enjoy every second of this dream come true.
“It’s a bit crazy right now. It’s crazy to see my social media feed where I just turn to since it’s a lot of me,” said Eubanks. “I’m like, ‘What is this? This is weird’.
“But I think I’ve found a way to put everything into boxes, realize that this is a pretty important moment, but also say, ‘This is a tennis match I have to play in a few days’. don’t worry about it too much I think I’m going to really enjoy this today just think back to it, realize how unreal it is, how crazy it is.
“When tomorrow comes, it will be another game. It will be me who enters the court.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/eubanks-wimbledon-2023-monday-reaction
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Christopher Eubanks finds a Wimbledon QF with benefits | ATP tour
- Fashion brands renew their loyalty programs to increase customer lifetime value
- USMNT beats Canada in shootout to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final
- Ajay Devgn and Kajol spark divorce rumours: what’s going on between the Bollywood couple?
- Members of Congress called actor and Senate candidate Hill Harper in an attempt to talk him out of running: Time
- Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid allegations of hazing
- Nearly 62,000 people died in record heat in Europe last summer. It is a lesson for the USA as well
- Stars took to the pink carpet for the Barbie Movie premiere in Los Angeles #Barbie #Shorts #BBCNews
- Icelandic volcano erupts near Reykjavík following the earthquake
- Before PM Modis’ visit to Paris, several deals on the agenda, the DAC should meet in the coming days
- NATO unity strengthened ahead of summit
- Summer 2023: Kareena Kapoor poses Bollywood style in the Alps with her hero; can you spot the kids?