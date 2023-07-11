Christopher Eubanks finds a Wimbledon QF with benefits | ATP tour

“Insane, whirlwind, dream.”

Christopher Eubanks has a ‘pinch me’ moment at Wimbledon. The American booked his ticket to his first major quarterfinal on Monday when he upset world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 27-year-old learns that his breakthrough at The All England Club brings a few benefits beyond a place in the final eight and a payout of $437,410.

“Everything from realizing I have two qualifiers at Wimbledon for the rest of my life, to checking my phone and seeing my name on an ESPN alert, to realizing how much I hated playing grass start of the grass season, to look at where I am now, there are so many different ways I could go about it,” Eubanks said at his post-match press conference.

“I just think the whole experience put together has just been a whirlwind. It’s something you dream about. But I guess for me I didn’t really know if that dream was really going to come true. I’m sitting here right now, so it’s pretty cool.

The meteoric rise of Eubanks is one of the stories of the season. He first cracked the Top 100 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings in April, following a quarterfinal appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami and before arriving at his Wimbledon main draw, the former Georgia Tech University standout won his first tour. -level title at the Mallorca Championships. He hasn’t slowed down.

Eubanks is on a nine-game winning streak that reached a new high on Monday when he took the first Top-5 win of his career in a thrilling five-setter against Tsitsipas. The Atlanta native’s deep run is a surprise even to himself.

“We’ve had to change hotel checkout dates a few times, everything else has pretty much stayed the same,” said Eubanks. “When I book hotels, especially at Slams, I usually say, ‘Let’s book until Friday, just because the cancellation policy can be strict. We’ll see what happens’. We experienced that. Moved back to Monday.

“Then I think yesterday or two days ago we said, ‘Let’s just move it to next Friday, just to see. If we need to move it again, maybe we’ll move it all the way to the end of next week. That is really the only logistical change that was needed.”

Ranked No. 31 in the world in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, Eubanks stated that his breakthrough season can be partially attributed to more faith in his game. WTA stars Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka, who are good friends with Eubanks, helped instill that confidence in the American.

“For a long time I wondered if I was consistent enough to play consistently at this level. I knew I could come out at every game and maybe lighten it up, which could cause problems for some guys,” said Eubanks. “I don’t know if I really believed I could put it together match after match after match against quality opponents.

“That’s something Coco has been telling me for a long time. Naomi even says the same. That’s been about the most important thing to build confidence and instill, “Hey, you can play at this level, you just have to believe it!” When I’m with them and hear them talk about their faith, it’s kind of contagious. It rubs off on you.”

Eubanks will then try to avenge his loss in Miami to Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. But Wednesday’s game can wait for now. Eubanks wants to enjoy every second of this dream come true.

“It’s a bit crazy right now. It’s crazy to see my social media feed where I just turn to since it’s a lot of me,” said Eubanks. “I’m like, ‘What is this? This is weird’.

“But I think I’ve found a way to put everything into boxes, realize that this is a pretty important moment, but also say, ‘This is a tennis match I have to play in a few days’. don’t worry about it too much I think I’m going to really enjoy this today just think back to it, realize how unreal it is, how crazy it is.

“When tomorrow comes, it will be another game. It will be me who enters the court.