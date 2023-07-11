Tim Tebow will be part of the ownership team bringing minor league hockey to Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Tim Tebow will be part of an ownership group bringing an expansion hockey team to Lake Tahoe, the ECHL announced Monday.

The league, in conjunction with Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, said the team will begin play in the 2024-25 season. The Lake Tahoe team expects to announce an NHL affiliation in February 2024.

Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player, will partner with David Hodges, the CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC, in the venture. The team, currently unnamed, will play at the new Tahoe Blue Events Center and help expand the league’s reach.

“I love that sport can bring people together from all over the world to enjoy camaraderie, competition and community impact,” Tebow said in a press release. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.”

Tebow is already a minority partner in ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates,

The team will become 29th in the league, “expanding our geography into the western part of the continent and creating natural rivalries for visiting fans with the Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and the entire Mountain Division,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan. Crelin.

The ECHL currently has affiliations with 28 of the 32 NHL teams. There are 740 players who went on to play in the NHL after starting their careers in the ECHL.



