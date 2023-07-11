The best Amazon Prime Day Fitness deals 2023





3 items on sale! Photo illustration: the strategist; Photo: Retailer It’s Amazon Prime Day, one of the best opportunities to get fitness-related products on sale. As a strategist staff writer primarily concerned with health and fitness, I’ve tested plenty of workout equipment and sweat-wicking apparel, and also talked to dozens of fitness experts about the best gear, so I know what’s worth spending money on. The Prime Day discounts I’ve selected are some of the best of the year, making it a great time to refresh your workout gear wardrobe, or stock up on things like supplements and hydration tablets. While there’s plenty of fitness-related tech gear we’ve reviewed on sale (like the apple watch series 8, Shokz headphonesAnd Platoon guide), it’s also a great time to shop for basic workouts (like our premium protein powders, solid-strategist-favorite electrolyte tablets, and the yoga mats several yogis swear by). I’ll be updating this post regularly, so keep checking back for new deals both today and tomorrow. And if you’re looking for non-fitness deals, we’ve rounded up the best finds in our Amazon Prime Day hub, across multiple categories, including beauty, tech, home, kitchen, travel, fashion, and products for kids and babies.

Two personal trainers recommended the FitBit Versa as an alternative, affordable smartwatch packed with features for a variety of workouts. The Versa 4, now 30 percent off, is probably your best bet if you’re not part of the iOS ecosystem, or if you’re just dipping your toes into the world of fitness trackers. A simple fitness tracker like the Charge 5, now 33 percent off, is all you need if you just want to track basic fitness stats like your steps and heart rate. It is also a great gift for doctors or medical professionals who spend a lot of time on their feet. Danielle Don Diegoa certified family and obesity physician, says her Fitbit is extremely accurate. I’ve written about the Vivoactive 4S before, praising its variety of features, all packed into a sleek watch case that doesn’t look like an eyesore on your wrist. It’s currently 48 per cent off one of the best deals we’ve found on smartwatches and it’s the fitness tracker I recommend if you plan on tracking a lot of different activities. The Amazfit GTR4 is currently 15 percent off and is our top recommendation for a cheaper smartwatch. It’s from a lesser-known company, but the health and fitness tracking is robust and accurate enough to cover the basics for most people, McMahon writes. Whenever my friends or family ask me which massage gun to buy, I point them to the Theragun line. I regularly use the Elite for massaging my leg muscles, but I often use the Mini for everything else. (Macklemore does, too.) The Mini is currently 15 percent (or $30) off, which is a great deal for an already relatively affordable massage gun. While it’s great for travel (it’s about the size of a journal), it still delivers a powerful massage that rivals larger portable models. And because I can hold the Mini in the palm of my hand, it’s easier to target specific muscles by holding it close to my body. Other Theragun models, such as the Pro and Prime, are also discounted even more, at 40 percent and 30 percent respectively. The Manduka ProLite is our pick for the best overall yoga mat, and right now you can grab one for 20 percent off. Three of the yogis we spoke to cited it as their go-to mat for daily exercise. It has a light slickness that isn’t too grippy, encouraging you to do more, and its 4.7-millimeter thickness provides cushioning for the joints without sacrificing stability in standing poses, says private yoga instructor Alexandria Brzenk. This yoga mat from Gaiam is recommended by Bethany Lyons, the founder of Lyons Den Power Yoga, and fashion designer Eileen Fisher, who both praised it for staying grippy when wet, which is key for hot yoga, when the sweat is sure to get on your mat. It’s currently 37 percent off one of the best discounts we’ve found on premium yoga mats. Investing in a good pair of running socks will make all the difference (no more blisters from cheap pairs with no cushioning). Former quarterback senior writer Karen Iorio Adelson says these lightweight, breathable Balega socks, now 15 percent off, have gotten her through multiple seasons of marathon training. Noise canceling technology is in many headphones these days, but sometimes you want to hear what’s going on around you when you’re running or cycling. Instead of covering your ears, the Shokz, which are currently the cheapest we’ve seen, use bone conduction technology to play audio outside your ear, so you can hear cars and passersby during your workout. They’re also one of our favorite gifts for cyclists. If you’re looking for a basic earbud to work out in, these 2nd generation Airpods, which are currently 30 percent off, are the way to go. Jordan McMahon, the strategist and technical writer, writes that they are easy to install and fit seamlessly with the rest of the iOS ecosystem.

If you’re looking for a whey protein powder, you can’t go wrong with Optimums Gold Standard. It’s been in my protein powder rotation for years, and the chocolate flavor tastes just as good on its own as it does when mixed into shakes and smoothies. Right now, you’re getting 25 percent off this two-pound tub, so if you’re looking to incorporate some whey protein into your diet, now’s a great time to try it. When we rounded up the best protein powders, running coach David Roche recommended this vegetable powder from Vega Sport which is currently 30 percent off, noting its smooth and not overpowering taste. This vanilla blend also includes a splash of veggies like spinach, kale, and broccoli. When former strategist senior writer Karen Iorio Adelson listed the best ways to recover after running a marathon, fueling up with electrolytes like those in Nuun tablets was now more than half the first thing she recommended. I also put Nuun tablets in my water bottle during less intense excursions, such as training rides or when I’m hiking. Hydration throughout the day is essential, not just during exercise. These powder mix packets, currently 27 percent off, are packed with vitamin C and electrolytes, and it’s one of Carson Kressley’s 10 Things He Can’t Live Without. If you’ve been waiting to get Peloton on sale, you can now grab the most advanced model, the Peloton Bike+, our pick for the best stationary bike for classes for $350 off. The 23.8-inch anti-glare screen rotates 360 degrees so you can track your workouts off the bike, and it automatically adjusts resistance to sync with your instructors.

In my guide to the best smart home gym equipment, I chose the Peloton Guide (which is currently 15 percent off) as the best home workout device. While it’s not quite a piece of fitness equipment like a rower or treadmill, its wide range of classes, connection to the larger Peloton network, and minimal space requirements make it a fantastic way to reinvigorate a home workout routine.

This is the foam roller I recommend to most people. It has just the right density, not too soft and not too firm to soothe sore muscles without bruising. Compared to a smooth foam roller, the Grid, which is now 25 percent off, has bumps and ridges that get into the muscle tissue a little more. This kettlebell has six different weights (eight to 40) in one handle, making it ideal for home workouts. It’s our top recommendation for weightlifters looking to save on space and money, and you can get it for 36 percent on one of the best deals we’ve found on home gym equipment. In my roundup of the best weight benches, I chose this simple 28-pound bench from Flybird, which is now 20 percent off as the best folding option for people looking to do workouts with lighter weights. If you’ve needed a push to get your dream table tennis setup, this expert-recommended table is currently over $100 off. John Hsu, a coach at Table tennis center in Maryland said the Nova Pro Plus is a solid option for long-term durability for multiple uses, both indoors and out.

Avoid running in the extreme heat with poor air quality this summer with a treadmill like the T Series, which is now over $200 off. It doesn't have the extra features of more advanced treadmills, but I think it's the best option for most walkers and runners who just want a treadmill for when the outdoors is too treacherous.

