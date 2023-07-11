University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS–The University of Minnesota baseball team had selected a pair of Gophers in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. George Classes (round 6, No. 193) and Brett Batman (round 8, No. 236) were both chosen on day two of the draft at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The selections extend the Gophers Big Ten record of consecutive draft picks to 36 consecutive years. No other conference opponent has a draft streak of more than 12 years. Right-handed pitcher George Classes was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 193rd overall pick in the sixth round. He is the 11th Gopher pitcher drafted since 2017, and the highest drafted pitcher since Max Meyer (No. 3 overall, 2020). The six-foot-tall Saturday starter for Minnesota made 14 appearances (13 starts) in 2023 and struckout 49 batters. He allowed 36 earned runs in 53.1 innings and held opponents to a .222 average. His March 18 performance against Houston earned him Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors after striking out eight batters, giving up only one hit and zero earned runs in 7.2 innings. Heading into the 2023 season, Klassen was ranked a top 10 B1G prospect by both D1Baseball and Perfect Game. After returning from a seasonal injury in his first season, he made 25 appearances (17 starts), striking out 57 in 64.1 career innings pitched. Klassen joins Brett Schulze (2017-2019) and former Principal Student Manager Thomas Knauss (2018-2020) in the Phillies organization. Outfielder Brett Batman was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the eighth round of the MLB Draft with the 236th pick. He is the highest drafted Gopher midfielder in the John Andersen era since Jay Kvasnicka (1986-1988) was drafted with the 207th pick in the eighth round of the 1988 MLB Draft. Born in Arden Hills, Minn., Bateman earned his first career All-Big Ten honor for the Gophers in 2023. In 50 games this season, he led the team in batting average (.354), hits (67) and stolen bases (17). On the defensive side, the midfielder had a perfect 1,000 fielding percentage and five assists in the outfield. Named a 2022 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Player to Watch, Bateman was ranked the No. 35 Big Ten prospect by Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season. In 128 career games, he maintained a .319 average and recorded 153 hits in 480 at bats. Bateman is the first Gopher drafted by the Cubs since Brian Glowicki (round 10, 2017). He joins former teammate Zack Raabe (2019-2021) as the final two position players to be called up from Minnesota. Raabe was selected with the 237th pick, one slot behind Bateman, in the 2021 MLB Draft. The final day of the MLB Draft begins July 11 at 1 p.m. CT with rounds 11-20.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2023/7/10/baseball-pair-of-gophers-selected-on-day-two-of-mlb-draft The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos