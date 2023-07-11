Sports
Northwestern football coach fired after hazing
Pat Fitzgerald was fired as Northwestern football coach Monday after a hazing scandal tarnished the program he helped build.
In a statement emailed to the university communityPresident Michael Schill said he told Fitzgerald Monday afternoon he was being relieved of his duties effective immediately, citing a fractured culture in the program.
The damage to our institution is significant, Schill said, as is the damage to some of our students.
Fitzgerald was originally handed an unpaid two-week suspension from the university on Friday after an outside investigation confirmed a former player’s account of hazing by teammates. The report said the coaching staff had significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing behavior, which was not detailed.
After the student newspaper The Daily Northwestern on Saturday has published the former player’s account of sexualized hazing activities, Schill said in a letter to the Northwestern community that he had made an error of judgment and would review sanctions against Fitzgerald.
Two days later, Fitzgerald was out.
[ [Don’t miss] Northwestern baseball team investigation finds bullying and abusive behavior by head coach ]
Fitzgerald, up sent a statement to ESPN said Monday night he was surprised that Schill unilaterally withdrew our agreement to the two-week suspension without any prior notice. He said attorney Dan Webb and agent Bryan Harlan will take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law.
Fitzgerald said the outside investigation reaffirmed what I’ve always claimed was that I had zero knowledge of any form of hazing within the Northwestern football program.
In his statement on Monday, Schill said he reached his decision after a difficult and complex evaluation of his initial sentence for Fitzgerald’s inability to know and avoid significant hazing in the football program.
Over the past 72 hours, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking and discussing with people who love our university, the president and members of our board of trustees, faculty leaders, students, alumni, and Coach Fitzgerald himself, Schill said. I also received many calls, texts and emails from those I know, and those I don’t, sharing their thoughts.
While I appreciate the feedback and have taken it into account in my decision-making, the decision to originally suspend Coach Fitzgerald was ultimately mine and mine alone, as was the decision to part ways with him.
The outside investigation found 11 current or former players who confirmed the hazing allegations, according to Schills’ statement, and subsequent media coverage revealed other former players who confirmed that hazing had been systematic for many years.
While Schill said the investigator found no credible evidence that Fitzgerald knew about the hazing, it was known to many on the program.
The head coach is ultimately responsible for his team’s culture, Schill said. The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly no secret within the program, giving Coach Fitzgerald a chance to find out what was going on.
Anyway, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was fractured in others.
Freshman defensive coordinator David Braun is expected to be named acting head coach. ESPN reported Monday night. Braun was hired from the state of North Dakota in January.
Fitzgerald ends his Northwestern career as the winningest football coach in school history with a record of 110-101 in 17 seasons. Fitzgerald, a former linebacker on the Wildcats 1995 team that played in the Rose Bowl, became the nation’s youngest head coach when he took over from Randy Walker in 2006 at age 31 after Walker died of a heart attack.
Walker had hired Fitzgerald as a secondary coach in 2001, and Fitzgerald was moved to linebackers coach the following year.
This would have been Randy’s choice, Walker’s widow, Tammy, said at the time. (Fitzgerald) By becoming the head coach, all the positives at NOW continue to go in the same direction.
When former athletic director Mark Murphy came to Fitzgerald’s house to offer him the job, Fitzgerald called it the most bittersweet moment I’ve ever had. It was a dream of mine to be head coach here, but not under these circumstances.
[ [Don’t miss] Timeline: Pat Fitzgerald’s Northwestern football career ]
Before his first season, he told the Tribune, “I’ve learned that life is extremely fragile and you have to live each day like it’s your last, and really, really love the people who are close to you and that they know you love them. And communicate to those around you how important they are in your life, because you never know when there won’t be.
Chicago Tribune Sports
Weekdays
A daily sports newsletter delivered to your inbox for your morning commute.
Over the years, Fitzgerald was regularly the subject of job rumors, with NFL teams and other power conference schools reportedly interested in hiring him out.
But he stuck with his alma mater, and after the Wildcats clinched the Big Ten title game for the second time in three years during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he was rewarded with a 10-year contract through 2030 worth reportedly $100,000. $57 million.
The Wildcats suffered a 3-9 season in 2021 and bottomed out the following year, going 1-11 with their only win in the opener against Nebraska in Ireland. Still, there was no question of Fitzgerald’s job being jeopardized until the outside report on the hazing scandal was released Friday.
The university and Fitzgerald declined to comment when details of the reported hazing became public, adding to the investigation into his future. On Monday it was no longer tenable for Fitzgerald to continue.
Sports marketing consultant Marc Ganis said he expects Fitzgerald to find other work very soon.
Pat Fitzgerald, Ganis said, has just become the most sought-after free agent in all of college football.
Tribune reporter Robert Channick contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/sports/college/ct-northwestern-fires-pat-fitzgerald-20230710-e6plng4mfvdhnnfyjr3ubtirca-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Northwestern football coach fired after hazing
- Fans react to Taylor Swift’s UK Eras tour pre-order ticket drama
- Google orders anonymous email sender information to be handed over to former Victorian Labor candidate | Victoria
- Turkey agrees to advance Sweden’s NATO bid
- Stock and Share Market News, Economy and Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Google CEO warns AI deepfake videos ‘could cause a lot of damage’
- What is Phonephobia? The signs are:health
- Donald Trump slams Governor Reynolds for neutral stance with Truth Social post
- President Jokowi appreciates increased activity at Kertajati International Airport
- Google loses prominent director to lead augmented reality effort
- Solomon Islands signs Chinese police deal to improve relations
- Myanmar activists urge Macron to discuss India’s arms sale to junta with Modi