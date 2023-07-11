Eubanks soaked in ‘whirlwind’ by Wimbledon





[1/2]July 10, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Christopher Eubanks (USA) returns a shot against Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) on day eight at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) – Chris Eubanks earned critical acclaim as a television commentator, but at Wimbledon he had to accept that he himself was a source of media fascination when he knocked out Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round on Monday. The American made the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his first Wimbledon main-draw, encountering surreal memories of his towering success along the way. “Everything from realizing I’ll have two references at Wimbledon for the rest of my life, to checking my phone and seeing my name as an ESPN alert,” said Eubanks, after being asked what the most surreal part of his journey. “The whole experience put together has just been a whirlwind. It’s something you dream about. But I guess for me, I didn’t really know if that dream was actually going to come true. I’m in it now, so it’s pretty cool. “ The 27-year-old is ranked 43rd in the world, having made it to the top 100 just four months ago. Now he is preparing to face Russia’s third seed Daniil Medvedev, who days earlier praised Eubanks for his “total tennis” and fearless style of play. “It’s kind of crazy right now. It’s crazy to see my social media feed where I just go because it’s a lot of me. I’m like, What is this? This is weird,” he told reporters . “I’ve been able to find a way to put everything into boxes, to realize that this is a pretty important moment, but also to say, ‘This is a tennis match I have to play in a few days.’ The victory over Tsitsipas marked his ninth consecutive win on grass for the Tennis Channel commentator, earning the adoration of the Wimbledon crowd as the unlikely last American man standing. That crowd support could come in handy against the mighty Medvedev, to whom he lost in straight sets in Miami earlier this year. “What helps to analyze my next opponent is that I played against him a few months ago. That will probably be the most important thing,” he said. “Admittedly, different field, different surface, different conditions. That will probably be the most important thing.” Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Edited by Stephen Coates Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/sports/tennis/eubanks-soaks-whirlwind-run-through-wimbledon-2023-07-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos