Harry selected by Twins in sixth round of MLB Draft





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State baseball junior shortstop Jay Harry was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round, 177th overall, of the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday. He became the 78th overall player selected from Penn State and the 13th draft pick since 2016. Harry is the 16th Top-10 round pick in program history. Harry joins the catcher Matt wood (2022; 4th round, 132nd overall, Milwaukee Brewers) and catcher Ben Heath (2010; 5th round, 153rd overall, Houston Astros) selected as position players from the Top 10 rounds. The Nittany Lions have a Top-10 round draft pick in four of the last five drafts with Harry joining Wood and pitchers Dante Biasi (2019; 6th round, Kansas City Royals) and Conor Larkin (2021; 9th round, Toronto Blue Jays) . Harry was the first college player to be selected from a Pennsylvania school and was the 10th player to be selected from a Big Ten school. Harry appeared in 146 games as a Nittany Lion, making 145 starts, while serving as the primary shortstop since arriving on campus. In his career, Harry batted .304 with 169 hits, including 33 doubles, three triples and 12 homers, 81 RBI and 109 runs. He walked 55 times, was hit by 17 pitches and stole 11 bases. On defense, Harry made a career-high 402 assists. As a junior, the New Jersey native batted .299 in 2023 with 60 hits, 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 37 RBI and 47 runs. He walked 20 times, struckout only 21 batters and stole six bases. He had a .463 slugging percentage. Named to the Brooks Wallace Award watch list, he led the team with 60 hits and tied for the lead with 13 doubles. Harry recorded 18 multi-hit games, 10 multi-RBI games and 13 multi-run games. He was the third strongest strikeout player in the Big Ten, averaging 9.6 at bats every. In 2022, Harry tied a Big Ten record with six hits against Michigan State (5/9). Harry was an Academic All-Big Ten selection in 2022 and 2023 as a management major in agribusiness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2023/7/10/baseball-harry-selected-by-twins-in-sixth-round-of-mlb-draft.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos