OLIVER HOLT: Sport is about escapism and this Ashes series is a brilliant rocket blasting us away

I walked out of Leeds city center last week along the Leeds to Liverpool Canal, past people sunbathing in waterside bars and beyond the Victorian mills, new luxury apartment blocks and beautiful locks that have been part of the evolution of the mapping urban life in England.

A few miles along the canal when you arrive at Armley Mills you cross a bridge over the River Aire and cut through a retail park with its KFC, Aldi and Abu Bakr Supermarket across the road on Kirkstall Road towards Headingley, a of the great cathedrals of English cricket.

At one point I lost my bearings among the cramped, terraced streets with metal security gates at their doors and an elderly man saw me through the window of a laundromat and poked his head out.

Are you going to the cricket? he said. I nodded. Up there, along The Village Street, all the way to the end, he said. You see the stands.

I found it easy enough from there and stopped for a bacon sandwich at a little cafe called Ugly Mugs across the street. It was the second morning of the Test and Mark Wood and Chris Woakes walked by on their way in and people looked up from their cups of tea and their bakes and applauded.

Perhaps these are snapshots of a disappearing England, even snapshots of a disappearing game, but it hasn’t felt that way in recent weeks. Cricket seems to have spent his entire life battling accusations of irrelevance, anachronism and exclusion, but since the series began in Edgbaston, his appeal has never felt more alive.

From the Second City to the capital and then north, we’ve been chasing the lads of summer across the country this month in the breathlessly happy pursuit of the most captivating cricket series many of us can remember.

Last week’s third test could have been the end of the journey, but instead England’s excruciatingly thrilling victory over Australia filled the tank to the brim with petrol and sent the roadshow onwards to Manchester, where it continued with feverish enthusiasm the following week. will resume.

The Australians lead 2-1, but without completely succumbing to the beautiful unconcern of the philosophy England captain Ben Stokes has espoused at times, the results often seemed secondary to the magnificent, heartbreaking, flawed, courageous, daring sport that both teams have provided.

At its best, sport is about escape and we need to put what happens in this series into context to understand the reasons why it grips us so completely. There’s an awful lot to escape from right now and this Ashes series is a rocket launching us away from it.

That means both inside and outside the game. Over the past few years, cricket in England has been accused of being a receptacle of division and exclusion and prejudice and much that is wrong with our society and morals.

At the same time, the debate over the future of Test cricket has intensified as the threat to it posed by T20 leagues springing up all over the world, from the US to the Middle East, will soon be able to claim a year-round player. round, growing fast.

The One Ashes series won’t change that and the truth remains that the racial makeup of the crowds at Edgbaston, Lords and Headingley was overwhelmingly white. More could certainly be done to involve Britons of South Asian heritage in a game they love so passionately.

Five cricket matches won’t make amends for the sins visited on Azeem Rafiq or wipe out the damning findings of last month’s Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report, but perhaps they could be part of a healing process.

Perhaps this series can be both an escape and a driver for change. It brings so much joy and so much unity and so much fervor to the game and to our communities that we should at least hope it can bring people together, not divide them.

There’s so much to cherish in this series already: Zak Crawley’s first ball line at Edgbaston, Joe Root’s breathtaking cameo of 46, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon’s winning resistance when all seemed lost for the Australians.

The impassioned debate over Jonny Bairstows punching Lords and whether it was smart cricket or cynical cricket, the sheer splendor of Stoke’s combative 155 in England’s second innings that nearly saved the game and Wood’s surprisingly fast bowling at Headingley that returned the series to England direction.

I also remember this of all the uplifting moments that have happened in this series: I remember in Edgbaston how Stokes stayed with Moeen Ali when he was knocked over the ground by Travis Head.

I remember thinking Stokes had to take him out. But Stokes kept believing. And finally Head hit a tame shot from Moeen’s bowling to Crawley halfway and Edgbaston burst out with joy and praised Moeen and Stokes ran to congratulate him and looked happier with that dismissal than any other before or since in this series.

They are all our boys of the summer and as we follow them to Manchester next week in the belief that England can level the series and turn this into one of the greatest Ashes matches we have ever seen, the unifying sports force us believe that this kind of beauty can cure everything.

Tennis stars need to grow up

It is easy to understand that tennis can be a lonely sport and players are under a lot of pressure, especially in major tournaments. But I still find it hard to see the growing tendency among many of the leading men and women to publicly berate the people in their box at tournaments like Wimbledon.

Tennis can be a frustrating game, but scolding your coach, your girlfriend, your boyfriend, your dad, or your mate for just putting a forehand into the net isn’t a good look. You’re an adult now, so if you’re missing an overhead, own it. It is your fault. Not your mothers.

Sympathy for Azarenka

I felt some sympathy for Victoria Azarenka after she was booed from Center Court following her defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on Sunday night, but I don’t understand why so many commentators seemed baffled by her treatment.

Azarenka played her part in a brilliant game and respected Svitolinas did not wish to shake hands at the net. She didn’t do anything wrong.

But while the crowd at Roland Garros last month berated Ukrainian players for refusing to shake hands with Russians and Belarusians, Wimbledon fans at least hit the target. Azarenka is Belarusian. Her country is an ally of a country that invaded Ukraine and vowed to destroy it. There’s no personal animosity towards Azarenka, but it’s pretty obvious why the crowd on Center Court made their feelings known.

Wimbledon must play to the finish

It’s hard to escape the feeling that Wimbledon has saddled itself with the worst of both worlds this year with its tortured schedule. The tournament isn’t doing much wrong, but if it embraces the idea of ​​games ending late, it should also embrace the idea of ​​making sure they are played to the end.

That of course means that the matches on the Center Court have to start earlier than 1.30pm. The current situation, with spectators staying until almost 11 p.m. and still unable to finish exciting matches, does not please anyone. Not even the great God of television.

