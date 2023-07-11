Call Tennis star Novak Djokovic your neighbor in Marbella for 65 million







You can live just around the corner from tennis star Novak Djokovic, just pay one of the highest price tags in Marbella, Spain. A mega-mansion packed with luxury amenities in one of the coastal city’s most upscale neighborhoods has hit the market for 65 million (US$71.5 million). The mansion covers some 6,000 square feet and is located in the gated community of Sierra Blanca, in the leafy foothills of the mountain range of the same name.

The owner wanted to build something unique, in a prime location, exclusive and private, surrounded by the slope and the impressive sea view, said Angeles Guerrero of Seville Sothebys International Realty, who listed the property earlier this month. The plan worked. The villa received royal approval at the 2022 Macael Awards for architecture, craftsmanship and design, where it received the winning trophy for the best villa design in the world from King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, Guerrero said. Spread over three floors, the rectory has a staff kitchen, a main kitchen, a formal dining room, a formal living room with two marble fireplaces, an office, a TV room and a terrace with a fully equipped barbecue, including a charcoal oven. and a wood-fired pizza oven. Seville Sothebys International Realty



There are also 13 bedrooms, including two for staff and a primary suite with double walk-in closets and a terrace with spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and Gibraltar, according to the listing. But it’s in the basement that the best features are found. There is a garage for 50 cars, a fully equipped industrial kitchen, a 21-seater home cinema and a spa with an indoor heated swimming pool with wave machine, a hot tub, a sauna and a Turkish bath. In addition, there is a two-lane bowling alley, a games room with a billiard table, foosball and air hockey, two air-conditioned wine cellars, one for reds and one for whites, along with a tasting room, gym and beauty salon. Seville Sothebys International Realty



Outside is an infinity pool with a second pool next to it, especially designed for children. The entertainment and wellness facilities are easily one of the most impressive parts of the house, as are the breathtaking panoramic views, Guerrero said. The owners are a discreet and sweet family, with [an] Italian background, Guerrero added. Mansion Global was unable to identify them. Seville Sothebys International Realty



With its 24-hour security, sweeping sea views and easy access to the city’s best amenities, Sierra Blanca has long attracted a diverse international community of buyers, including household names such as Djokovic and Simon Cowell, Mansion Global previously reported. Djokovic, who made it through the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday, lives just around the corner from the mega mansion in one of the community’s few estates with its own tennis court. It is a very prestigious gated community that is home to Marbella’s elite, Guerrero said. However, you will never notice who is there, because this neighborhood exudes peace, exclusivity and privacy.

