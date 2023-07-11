Professional hockey is coming to Lake Tahoe





STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) – A professional hockey team is coming to South Lake Tahoe. On Monday, Zawyer Sports and Entertainment announced that the ECHL expansion team would play at the new Tahoe Blue Event Center for the 2024-2025 season. The team will be owned by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, along with David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC. The ECHL is proud to welcome the 29th member team in the League to the brand new Tahoe Blue Event Center, expanding our geography in the western part of the continent and creating natural rivalries for visiting fans with the Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and the entire Mountain Division said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin, Commissioner of the ECHL. This new team offers the region’s only professional sports action, giving locals a team from their own town and fast-paced entertainment, with a commitment to giving back and growing the game of hockey in the community. The team plays its home games at the new Tahoe Blue Events Center, the 4,200-seat arena opening this summer. The arena is operated by OVG360, a division of Oak View Group that owns and operates two National Hockey League properties (Seattle, WA and Belmont Park, NY), and manages two additional NHL arenas (Pittsburgh, PA and Phoenix, AZ) . , as well as multiple AHL, ECHL, and college hockey arenas across North America. The Tahoe team will have an NHL affiliate expected to be announced in February 2024. We are excited to welcome the newest ECHL franchise to Tahoe and the Tahoe Blue Event Center, said OVG360s Kevin Boryczki, General Manager, Tahoe Blue Events Center. The atmosphere in the arena will be exciting for fans and players alike. Tim Tebow is the minority partner in the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates and also helps bring professional football to Northeast Florida. I love that sport can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition and community impact. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come. said Tebow. The team is currently accepting subscription deposits to be placed on a priority list. Seat priority is based on when a deposit is made. Visit LakeTahoeProHockey.com For more information. Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

