Trio of Blue Devils selected on day two of 2023 MLB Draft





SEATTLE, Wash. A trio of Duke baseball players Jay Beshears , Alex Mooney And Adam Boucher were selected Monday as the MLB First-year Player Draft continued in Seattle. Beshears, an infielder from Naples, Florida, was drafted in the sixth round with the No. 191 overall pick by the San Diego Padres, while Mooney, also an infielder from Rochester Hills, Michigan, went into the next round with the No. 218 choice for the Cleveland Guardians. Boucher completed the second day of selection and was selected in the tenth round with the No. 304 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays. Monday’s trio of draft picks brings Duke’s total of selections in the MLB Draft to 95 all-time and 40 under head coach Chris Pollard . The 2023 MLB Draft closes on Tuesday with rounds 11-20. Jay Beshears San Diego Padres Round: 6; Choose: 191 The Blue Devils’ second baseman, Beshears, led Duke with a .333 average at the plate and scored 15 home runs. The native of Naples, Fla., collected 79 hits, the second most on the team, and drove in 56 RBI. The 6-foot-4 infielder started in all 59 games he appeared in during the 2023 season and collected 17 multi-RBI games, including three four-RBI days. His 23 multi-hit games tied for first place on the team, including eight games with three or more hits. On the field, Beshears had a hand in 21 of the Blue Devils’ 43 double plays this season. “The Padres have a great batting power on all fields,” Pollard said. “They’ve also got a versatile defender, but more importantly, they’ve got a great human being who will be an asset to the clubhouse.” Alex Mooney Cleveland Guardians round: 7; Dial 218 Mooney started all 63 games during the 2023 campaign and posted a .315 average at the plate with 21 stolen bases. The Rochester Hills, Michigan native tied for the team lead with 80 hits and led the team with 20 doubles, tied for fifth in a single season with Duke. His 68 points scored were third most in a single season. The All-ACC First Team receiver posted an OPS of .938 and an on-base percentage of .434. The 6-foot-1 infielder was also named to the Brooks Wallace Award Semifinal list and the 2023 Conway All-Region Team shortstop. “ Alex Mooney is one of the best competitors I’ve ever coached,” said Pollard. “He will be a leader in every clubhouse he steps foot into. Cleveland has a great one.’ Adam Boucher Tampa Bay Rays Round: 10; Choose 304 Boucher played in 29 games for the Blue Devils in 2023, making five starts at the start of the year. He tallied 40 innings of work, fanned out 59 batters and posted a 4.95 ERA. The Metuchen, NJ native held off opponents to a .224 average at the plate. The 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher worked his career high four innings against Saint Joseph’s, striking out five batters against Wake Forest. “I’m so proud of it Adam Boucher Pollard said. “He’s grown into an elite performer, but he’s also a great leader and teammate. The Rays are the perfect organization for Adam. They will take advantage of his outlier fastball. Bouch will be a fast climber!” For more information about Duke Baseball, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/7/10/DukeBASE”. #Good week

