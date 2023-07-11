County cricket: South dominate North as T20 Blast reach semi-final | Cricket

Ball one: Drinks to Lawrence after player of the match award

On home territory, looking for a win and slot on the finals day schedule, also on home territory, Birmingham Bears lost a helter-skelter quarter-final to Essex in the last over.

The main man for the visitors was England’s Dan Lawrence, whose occasional twist of an unconventional action designed to make it difficult for batters to shoot premeditatedly netted the wicket of the dangerous Dan Mousley. His 62 of 49 at the top of the leaderboard used to fill an old-fashioned anchor role, but that’s no bad thing when the chase is an old-fashioned 168 with 8.4 per over.

Lawrence only came out due to the ECB’s willingness to release him from the England squad at Headingley. I don’t think anyone would begrudge him his chance to play in a big game, nor his chance to give back to the province he’s leaving at the end of the season, but not all players get released for all games, especially in the new era of concussion replacements. When domestic leagues can be so influenced, stricter guidelines may need to be published for when this discretion will be exercised.

Ball two: Another request for clarity

Pearls have been wedged in the world of cricket for days after umpires applied the Laws of the Game and knocked out Jonny Bairstow stumped in the second Test at Lords. Trust me, I’d be glad to hear nothing more about that incident.

But, as commentator Simon Doull exclaimed, The Spirit Of Cricket reared its ugly head in the final over at Edgbaston when an accidental mid-pitch collision between a batsman and a bowler led to a run-out (which ultimately had no effect on the result ). The specifics are not important for this topic of conversation, so I don’t want to invite anyone to offend by mentioning them.

Cricket is played on a huge pitch, but much of the action is confined to the 22 yards in the center and a few on either side of it. Players are going to contest that space, often legitimately, but sometimes with an intent more rooted in game skill (although it’s a good thing batters can’t run down the line from a pitch to the stumps these days).

Words written on paper and discussed in committee rooms cannot anticipate every eventuality in a match, nor should they, as sport rightly claims to be the great unwritten drama. So whether it’s called The Spirit Of Cricket (perhaps a bit too high-profile label these days) or conventions, there will always be a need for captains to see the bigger picture.

It can help to get them together at the start of a season and show them some controversial moments and explain whether or not similar circumstances in upcoming games will be declared dead by referees.

Ball Three: Red Rose’s hopes float away on Jordan’s excellence

It was a tale of two franchise cricketers and two captains at Old Trafford as Surrey squeezed through the 187 defense against Lancashire. Chris Jordan bowled himself into the sixth, 13th, 17th and 19th overs of the home side’s pursuit, but used his experience and technical ability to mix up yorkers, slower balls and boundary throws to limit Lancashire to just two fours in that sets, causing their acceleration before it had even started.

It was the opposite problem for Liam Livingstone. Coming in at the fall of the second wicket he had to restore the momentum Jos Buttler had produced, but one four from 13 balls left too much for Daryl Mitchell and co to do. Three bounds from the last six overs of an innings that fell 14 runs short suggest that Jordan had his plans right, but also that Lancashire were floundering when they should have attacked.

Ball four: Gregory impeccable in judging the chase

After Craig Overton and Matt Henry conspired to head Nottinghamshire’s innings, the Somersets visitors had the daunting task of balancing risk and reward en route to setting a competitive target. There is no player in the world who can draw on more experience than Samit Patel and together with Matthew Montgomery he built a platform that saw Steve Mullaney and Imad Wasim make 157 for six.

That seemed more than just something to bowl for as Somerset lost their three biggest guns, Tom Banton, Will Smeed and Tom Kohler-Cadmore with over 100 left to get. But chasing has a concrete purpose (and Duckworth-Lewis-Stern to tell you how you’re doing) and there are few more resourceful cricketers in such a situation than the captain, Lewis Gregory, whose 57 used his knowledge of local geography to record five. Sixes as many as the other 15 batters on guard gathered between them.

The outstanding team of this year’s Blast have earned their chance to finish the job on Saturday. You’d be a mug to bet against them.

Ball five: Pollock and Mir’s efforts are not enough

The fourth quarter-final was a bit of a damp squib after Hampshire’s battery of seamen swept Worcestershire aside for 100 in the 18th over. In all honesty it could have been a lot worse for the visitors, with Ed Pollock and Usama Mir scoring 70 for the seventh wicket, giving the innings a veneer of respect.

That didn’t come back though, not even without big runs from James Vince, who was instead able to play in the slipstream of his young bowler, John Turner, striking again after this column praising his efforts in the group stage last week. Even he couldn’t steal the thunder from his teammate, Aussie pacer Nathan Ellis, who smashed the tail with figures of four for six, an analysis SF Barnes would have been proud of in the days when cricket was a different game than that from today.

Ball six: grim outcome for Kings of the North Group

The North/South divide is more than just food or tea, Ashes Test in 2027 or no Ashes Test in 2027. It’s now about a day out in Birmingham or no day out in Birmingham on Saturday. Finals Day includes Essex, Hampshire, Surrey and Somerset, not only Blasts South Group counties, but counties from the South as well.

Besides an excuse to show a bit of northern chippiness and trains that are more crowded than they really should be for my trip to the second city, is there anything else to infer from such a division?

Two have proving grounds (Surrey and Hampshire) and two do not (Essex and Somerset); all four have experienced captains; and all four can conjure up a rowdy crowd for a big game under lights. But you need to go down the list of top scorers in the league before you find Michael Pepper (21st), Essex’s first entrant, and to 16th in the bowlers’ table before finding Sunil Narine, Surrey’s first entrant.

Perhaps T20 is a less predictable game than we thought, with teamwork counting for more than individual performance, despite many matches seeming to provoke a brilliant spell with the ball or a pyrotechnic display of hitting. Perhaps it is also closer to its longer-format cousin, the quartet of semi-finalists who are currently first, second, third and fifth in Division One of the County Championship.

What is certain is that other sports would certainly welcome such a diversity of clubs and fans for a showpiece. It is therefore strange that the ECB prefers to lock it up and hardly advertise it. (Maybe it’s not so strange after all).