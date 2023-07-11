Sports
Novak Djokovic: ‘I can’t remember being so helpless | ATP tour
Indoors or outdoors, whatever the conditions, bringing Hubert Hurkacz’s service back remains one of the greatest challenges in the turf game.
Novak Djokovic nonetheless found a way to stem the Poles’ thump and seal fourth-round victory at Wimbledon, where Hurkacz sent down 33 aces but couldn’t deny the seven-time champion in a match set to take place in London on Sunday night. began.
[It was] sort of two different matches: last night and today, said Djokovic, who had led Hurkacz overnight by two sets before pulling off a 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6- 4 victories. Completely different conditions. Playing under the roof was damper, slippery. Obviously no wind. A little easier for the rhythm for the service. At the same time, it was a bit slower from the back of the field.
Today, completely different. Very, very windy. Hard to get the rhythm and tempo on the toss. It didn’t seem to bother him much.
I thought that might be my chance to read his serve a little more closely. That was not the case. He served incredibly well. I honestly can’t remember being so helpless in the 2nd leg. I knew he’s a great server and he’s especially great on the grass, but I didn’t expect him to serve so well and accurately. Credit to him.
You May Also Like: Djokovic Tested, Completes Victory Over Hurkacz To Reach Wimbledon QFs
Djokovic was visibly frustrated after dropping the third set to an opponent who had not dropped serve at this year’s Wimbledon at the time. The world No. 2 regained his composure in trademark fashion on Center Court and finally broke through against Hurkacz’s delivery in the seventh game of the fourth set before serving for his win.
I’m going through my moments, said Djokovic, when asked about his mental struggle as Hurkacz threatened a comeback. I think in matches like this, where you don’t have many chances at all in your opponent’s service games, if they’re presented and you don’t use them, the pressure naturally builds.
I don’t have such a strong serve as Hurkacz. I probably had to work a bit more for my service games, and I knew it. Eventually, that pressure that builds up just goes away.
I was frustrated with the way I played the last game of the third set. Kudos to him too, he played a really good game. I was kind of passive and the set was gone. I enjoyed my chances for a tiebreak in the third set. Therefore, of course, I was more frustrated.
Djokovic’s determination earned him a quarterfinal match with Andrey Rublev on the grass court, where he has now won 32 consecutive games. The Serb headlines that clash with a 3-1 Lexus ATP Head2Head series lead against Rublev, but is more than aware of what the seventh seed will bring to court.
Andrey Rublev is a fantastic player with one of the best forehands in the game, Djokovic said. He brings a lot of intensity to the track with his grunts. He chases his opponents a bit over the net. He is an extremely nice guy and works as hard as anyone to become a Top 10 player, which he has been for the past few years. He is one of the most consistent players on all surfaces. I have a lot of respect for him.
I was surprised that he has never actually reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam, which will clearly motivate him more tomorrow to get inspired and play his best tennis.
