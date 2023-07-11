Sports
Home, Sweet, Home, for Flyers Draft Pick Cole Knuble
Cole’s father, Mike, played five seasons for Philadelphia
When Cole Knuble took to the ice at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees last week, it was familiar territory. It is the ice cap where he learned to skate as a little boy.
Cole Knuble couldn’t be happier to be drafted by the Flyers. His father, former Philadelphia Flyers forward Mike Knuble, is also pretty excited.
It meant a lot, Cole said. It brought back some memories of my time here.
Here I learned to play hockey. Where I learned to skate, so it was a great honor and I was very excited and very happy.
Clearly he [Mike] was super happy. He would be happy anywhere [I had been drafted]. But mostly because it was the Flyers, he was more excited. He loved his time here. He knows how good an organization is.
Cole’s father, Mike, played for the Flyers from 2005-2009 and then played 28 games in his final season in 2012-2013. He was a highly respected and talented fair hockey player.
Mike scored 118 goals and 111 assists for 229 points in five seasons for the Flyers. In his 16-season career, he scored 278 goals, 270 assists for 548 points and a plus-76.
Now Cole skates in Voorhees, a fourth-round draft pick (103rd overall). In Cole’s mind, he was called up a year too late.
Not selected in 2022
Cole was eligible for the draft last year, but was not selected. He played last season with the Fargo Force, of the United States Hockey League, with a chip on his shoulder over the light, he said.
One hundred percent, Cole said. It was on my mind all the time. I really wanted to prove everyone wrong. That was my goal along with winning a championship.
Commenting on last year’s draft, Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said they had Cole on their draft list, but his skating was a concern.
Especially after the year, that was an issue I had to address, Cole said. I started skating with a skating coach back home in Grand Rapids [Mich.] and I think that helped a lot.
And then last year my team had a full-time strength coach, so I could train and do speed workouts. Just a steady progression I felt with a skating coach and I was able to train more.
Carrie Keil [was the skating coach]. She worked at the National Team Development Program and the University of Michigan and recently moved to Grand Rapids.
At Fargo last season, Cole had 30 goals and 36 assists for 66 points in 57 games. He was a plus-31. The forward also had six goals and three assists in three playoff games. He was the USHL Player of the Year.
Then Notre Dame
Cole’s next move is playing for college hockey powerhouse Notre Dame.
I really want to make a big impact on the team as a freshman and help us win and continue to develop as a player and as a person, Cole said. Those are the biggest goals.
I’ve talked to a lot of teams. I went on many visits. There is something special about Notre Dame that is hard to explain. I like the coaching staff.
I felt that they really wanted to develop me more than other schools. I thought they valued me and wanted to make me better as a player and as a person.
That was my biggest factor in every school I attended: who would help me become an NHL player.
Cole didn’t get Mike’s size, but is big enough at 5-11, 185. Mike went 6-3, 229. Cole’s final NHL Central Scouting ranking was 105 among North American skaters.
Mike played two seasons in Philadelphia with Daniel Briere. The Flyers general manager said he remembered Cole, the youngster, bouncing around the locker room and onto the practice ice.
Cole remembers some things about growing up in South Jersey and watching his father play. He said he went to kindergarten in Haddonfield, NJ
I remember the song The Orange and the Black, said Cole, who sang the song for Flyers executives at the NHL Combine, according to Flahr. I don’t know if they still do it, but [I remember] the Peco Powerplay. I don’t know why I always remembered that.
I remember Mike Richards. He was definitely my favorite player. I loved his playing. He was gritty and got the job done.
I moved, but no matter where I lived, I always paid more attention to those teams than others. I’ve always kept watching the Flyers.

