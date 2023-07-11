Sports
How a Saudi duo made cricket class against all odds
Two days after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket issued its report and recommendations, a friend of mine sat next to a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club at a non-cricket luncheon.
She’d guessed he was an MCC member because his hat wore a band of the club’s unmistakable red and yellow colours. They got talking about cricket and my friend mentioned the ICEC report.
He boomed, who do these people think they are? What do they know? Undeterred, my friend asked his opinion on women’s cricket, especially the recommendation of the Equal Pay Committee. She was greeted with a look and a single word, never.
She plowed on with some facts about inequality and rising interest in women’s cricket. This was parried with the comment that she was very well informed.
Readers will be aware that the MCC governed cricket between 1787 and 1993, when these functions were transferred to the International Cricket Council and, domestically, to the Test and County Cricket Board. This was replaced in 1997 by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
In 1999, the ECB published a Clean Bowl Racism report, which concluded that racism existed in cricket. The chief executive officer said: Complacency over racial equality is not acceptable. We must open our doors to everyone.
How is it, then, according to the ICEC findings, that the same issue of racism, to which sexism and classism have now been added, is still rife almost a quarter of a century later?
In 1999, the England men’s test team consisted of four players descended from South Asian and Caribbean immigrants. There is one in this week’s team.
The first black man to be selected for England was in 1980. He was born in Barbados and moved to England at the age of 14. Until 1997, a further 13 made their debut for the men’s team, three born in England. Since then, 127 men have made their debut, only six are black male players and 15 are of South Asian descent. At that time, only two black players made their debut.
The commission stressed that it is well established that the concept of race has no biological basis and is rooted in historical justifications of imperialism, colonialism and slavery.
It added that race became a way of organizing people into biological categories and was used to explain perceived differences between them, particularly to affirm the superiority of the Europeans over black, brown and Asian others.
The social construction of race is controversial. UK public statistics are collected and reported by ethnicity, a self-defined form of group identification, based on national, tribal, linguistic, cultural and religious origins or backgrounds.
Since the late 1940s, the number of immigrants from South Asia to the UK has increased. Based on the 2021 census, South Asians now make up nearly 7 per cent of the population of England and Wales.
Yet, according to the ICECs survey, this ethnic group accounts for nearly 30 percent of those who play adult recreational cricket. In first-class cricket, a disproportionate 5 per cent of players were British South Asian in 2021.
The report is packed with the results of data analysis. Research conducted by the commission included an online survey of lived cricket experiences at the end of 2021, to which 4,156 people responded, with one in two reporting discrimination. Interviews were conducted with various cricket bodies, in addition to primary research with male and female cricketers.
This hasn’t stopped critics from accusing it of drawing conclusions on a rather thin base of self-reported and subjective experiences, which have not been subject to meaningful research or analysis.
Aside from this accusation, the other lines of battle lined up focus on predictable topics. One guaranteed to spark purple fury is the annual Eton versus Harrow public school match first played at Lords in 1805.
The fixture has become controversial, seen by some as indicative of classism. The MCC proposed removing the game from the schedule, but was overruled by its members. One of the ICEC’s recommendations was that the game should no longer be played at Lords after 2023. This probably won’t happen.
Another ICEC recommendation that professional female cricketers should be paid parity wages has been refuted by the argument that no one wants to watch or is interested. As pointed out in last week’s column, this is no longer the case. The more matches played, the more exposure is gained, and the greater the chance of attracting extra income, sponsorship and media attention.
ICEC critics have posited that a sort of animosity runs through the report. Presumably this is felt most strongly by some MCC members and those who share their views, who see it as a personal attack on their status, creed and position in society.
Despite many initiatives to provide opportunities for ethnic groups by counties, the MCC and inner city foundations, the progression of South Asian and black cricketers into professional cricket seems to have slowed over the past 20 years. Various reasons are given for a lack of facilities in public schools and public places, prohibitively expensive equipment, not enough ethnic coaches, and a bias in favor of those who can afford additional coaching.
Another reason often given is that football has become more popular, especially among ethnic minorities. It is played in public schools, the equipment is cheaper and there are highly developed scouting systems.
In addition, Test Cricket for men has not been seen on terrestrial television since 1999.
The predominant impression from the ICEC report is that among cricket policy makers in England and Wales, almost all white and male, it was believed that discrimination is not widespread at play in their territories. This can be echoed by many white players and supporters.
According to the committee, the reality is different. The current management of the ECB has the unenviable task of changing perceptions, reversing inertia and implementing at least some of the ICEC recommendations, given the deep-seated beliefs of powerful voters.
