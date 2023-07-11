Swiatek continues hunt for first grass court title in Svitolina clash





July 10 (Reuters) – Iga Swiatek’s new love of grass will face a severe test when she meets Elina Svitolina in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday as the world number one continues her bid to conquer the final frontier and win her first title. win on the surface. Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek has gone from strength to strength at Wimbledon this year, reaching the last eight for the first time, despite her preparations for the tournament not being ideal. The Polish, who won her third French Open title last month, was suffering from a fever and possible food poisoning before Wimbledon and had to withdraw for the semifinals of the Bad Homburg Open. But she recovered in time for the Grand Slam on the grass court, winning her first three matches in straight sets before saving two match points to record a 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-3 victory against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in the fourth round. “It gives me faith. I don’t know, more experience for sure, because Belinda is a really great player,” Swiatek, a former Wimbledon junior champion, told reporters on Sunday. “It certainly wasn’t an easy game today. I’m just glad I won because it feels like I’m going in the right direction.” In Svitolina, Swiatek takes on a former Wimbledon semifinalist, who also took a hard-fought victory on Sunday by defeating Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 2-6 6-4 7-6(9). “I think she’s one of those players who has patience,” Swiatek said of 28-year-old Ukrainian wildcard Svitolina. “She has enough experience to have all the skills to play both defensively and offensively. She’s won so many big tournaments, like WTA Finals… She’s a really solid player. So I have to be ready for anything.” The other women’s match on Tuesday will see fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula face Czech Marketa Vondrousova, with both players contesting their first Wimbledon quarterfinals. DJOKOVIC Novak Djokovic, who is trying to win Wimbledon for the fifth time in a row, will meet the Russian Andrey Rublev in the men’s quarterfinals. The match will be the eighth grand slam quarterfinal of Rublev’s career, with the Russian having never progressed past the last eight at a major. He was defeated by Djokovic at the same stage of this year’s Australian Open. Asked about Rublev’s record, Djokovic said in his court interview: “He’s been a top 10 player for many years. He’s looking for his first Grand Slam semifinal. Hopefully that’s not going to happen. “I was surprised that he has never actually reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam, which will clearly motivate him more tomorrow to get inspired and play his best tennis,” the Serb added later in his press conference. There’s a new face in the men too, with Russia’s Roman Safiullin playing in his first major quarter-final when he takes on Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner. Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Edited by Ken Ferris Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

