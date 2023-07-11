Tim Tebow brings pro hockey team to Lake Tahoe





Pro hockey comes to Lake Tahoe and Tim Tebow becomes one of the owners of the ECHL team. The league said the team, which has not yet been named, will begin play in the 2024-25 season at the new Tahoe Blue Events Center in Stateline, Nevada. It expects to announce an NHL affiliation in February. “The ECHL is proud to welcome the 29th Member Team in the League to the brand new Tahoe Blue Event Center, expanding our geography in the western part of the continent and creating natural rivalries for visiting fans with the Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and the entire Mountain Division,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement. Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player, will partner with David Hodges, the CEO of Hodges Management Group, in the venture. The team will be managed by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, which has managed the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tebow has been a minority partner with both franchises. “I love that sport can bring people from all over together to enjoy camaraderie, competition and community impact,” Tebow said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.” Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and led the University of Florida to the NCAA Football Championships in 2006 and 2008. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in January. Lake Tahoe’s only previous hockey team was the Lake Tahoe Blue, which became the Tahoe Icemen. They played in the now-defunct Western States Hockey League, a junior hockey league, from 2013-18. Lake Tahoe would become the westernmost market in the ECHL, displacing Boise, Idaho. The ECHL previously included teams in multiple Western cities, including Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego. The ECHL included 28 teams in the 2022-23 season, won by the Florida Everblades, and will already be adding a franchise for 2024-25 in Athens, Georgia. The Reno Ice Rink has a semi-pro hockey team, the Reno Renegades, which completed its inaugural season last spring. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

