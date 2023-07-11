ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy comes to Uganda





The prestigious ICC Cricket World Cup trophy is coming to Uganda, it’s official. Uganda has been chosen as one of 18 countries around the world to host the 2023 50-Oved Cricket World Cup trophy on its ongoing tour. The tour, sponsored by Nissan, will be followed by the ICC World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023. The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has confirmed that the Trophy will arrive in Uganda on August 25 and depart on August 27. Various activities have been organized on the occasion of this historic event. We are very excited to host the World Cup trophy in Kampala after being chosen by the ICC,” said Alan Mugume, the UCA President. “We want to take this opportunity to continue our primary role of spreading the game across the country. “We also want to use this opportunity to connect the game with key partners in the growth of our game as we seek new partnerships that help us develop Cricket in Uganda.” Uganda is one of three countries in Africa to receive the trophy, the others being Nigeria and South Africa. It is strong to note that Uganda has never competed in the ICC Cricket World Cup, but has made three appearances at the U19 World Cup. England are the defending champions of the ICC Cricket World Cup, winning the title on home soil in 2019 after a dramatic final when they needed a Super Over to beat New Zealand. About the World Cup trophy The current trophy is made of silver and gold and features a gold orb held by three silver columns. The columns, shaped like stumps and braces, represent the three fundamental aspects of cricket: batting, bowling and fielding, while the globe features a cricket ball. He is 60 cm high and weighs about 11.0567 kilograms. The names of the previous winners are engraved on the base of the trophy, with space for a total of twenty inscriptions.

