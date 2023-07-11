Sports
Former Bison football assistant coach David Braun reportedly taking over Northwestern head coaching job – InForum
Pat Fitzgerald was fired as Northwestern football coach Monday after a hazing scandal tarnished the program he helped build, and former North Dakota State assistant David Braun will reportedly be named acting Wildcats head coach.
In an emailed statement to the university community, President Michael Schill said he told Fitzgerald Monday afternoon he was being relieved of his duties effective immediately, citing a fractured culture in the program.
The damage to our institution is significant, Schill said, as is the damage to some of our students.
Fitzgerald was originally handed an unpaid two-week suspension from the university on Friday after an outside investigation confirmed a former player’s account of hazing by teammates. The report said the coaching staff had significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing behavior, which was not detailed.
After the student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern, published the former player’s account of sexualized hazing on Saturday, Schill said in a letter to the Northwestern community that he had misjudged and would review the sanctions against Fitzgerald.
Two days later, Fitzgerald was out.
Braun, Northwestern’s freshman defensive coordinator, is expected to be named acting head coach, ESPN reported Monday night. Braun was hired from NDSU in January.
Braun began his career with NDSU head coach Matt Entz when both were assistants at Winona State (Minn.), according to a story on InForum.com. He began his climb to the Division I level, spending two years with California Davis in 2015 and 2016, the next two years with Northern Iowa before taking the Bison defensive coordinator position in 2019 when Entz was named head coach.
Braun was named Football Scoop’s Coordinator of the Year in 2021, a season that saw NDSU win its ninth FCS title in 11 seasons. The Bison failed to reach No. 10 in Frisco, Texas, in a 45–21 loss to South Dakota State.
In his statement on Monday, Schill said he reached his decision after a difficult and complex evaluation of his initial sentence for Fitzgerald’s inability to know and avoid significant hazing in the football program.
Over the past 72 hours, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking and discussing with people who love our university, the president and members of our board of trustees, faculty leaders, students, alumni, and Coach Fitzgerald himself, Schill said. I also received many calls, texts and emails from those I know, and those I don’t, sharing their thoughts.
While I appreciate the feedback and have taken it into account in my decision-making, the decision to originally suspend Coach Fitzgerald was ultimately mine and mine alone, as was the decision to part ways with him.
Fitzgerald’s agent, Bryan Harlan, did not immediately return messages from the Tribune seeking comment from Fitzgerald. Northwestern said no media would be available Monday night.
The outside investigation found 11 current or former players who confirmed the hazing allegations, according to Schills’ statement, and subsequent media coverage revealed other former players who confirmed that hazing had been systematic for many years.
While Schill said the investigator found no credible evidence that Fitzgerald knew about the hazing, it was known to many on the program.
The head coach is ultimately responsible for his team’s culture, Schill said. The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly no secret within the program, giving Coach Fitzgerald a chance to find out what was going on.
Anyway, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was fractured in others.
Fitzgerald ends his Northwestern career as the winningest football coach in school history with a record of 110-101 in 17 seasons. Fitzgerald, a former linebacker on the Wildcats 1995 team that played in the Rose Bowl, became the nation’s youngest head coach when he took over from Randy Walker in 2006 at age 31 after Walker died of a heart attack.
Walker had hired Fitzgerald as a secondary coach in 2001, and Fitzgerald was moved to linebackers coach the following year.
This would have been Randy’s choice, Walker’s widow, Tammy, said at the time. (Fitzgerald) By becoming the head coach, all the positives at NOW continue to go in the same direction.
When former athletic director Mark Murphy came to Fitzgerald’s house to offer him the job, Fitzgerald called it the most bittersweet moment I’ve ever had. It was a dream of mine to be head coach here, but not under these circumstances.
Before his first season, he told the Tribune, “I’ve learned that life is extremely fragile and you have to live each day like it’s your last, and really, really love the people who are close to you and that they know you love them. And communicate to those around you how important they are in your life, because you never know when there won’t be.
Over the years, Fitzgerald was regularly the subject of job rumors, with NFL teams and other power conference schools reportedly interested in hiring him out.
But he stayed with his alma mater, and after the Wildcats clinched the Big Ten title game for the second time in three years during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he was rewarded with a 10-year contract through 2030 worth reportedly $100,000. $57 million.
The Wildcats suffered a 3-9 season in 2021 and bottomed out the following year, going 1-11 with their only win in the opener against Nebraska in Ireland. Still, there was no question of Fitzgerald’s job being jeopardized until the outside report on the hazing scandal was released Friday.
The university and Fitzgerald declined to comment when details of the reported hazing became public, adding to the investigation into his future. On Monday it was no longer tenable for Fitzgerald to continue.
Sports marketing consultant Marc Ganis said he expects Fitzgerald to find other work very soon.
Pat Fitzgerald, Ganis said, has just become the most sought-after free agent in all of college football.
Chicago Tribune reporter Robert Channick contributed.
2023 Chicago Tribune is distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
