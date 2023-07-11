2023 Wimbledon men’s tennis odds: American Christopher Eubanks reaches surprise quarterfinal, listed as major underdog vs. Daniel Medvedev





No American man has reached the final of Wimbledon since Andy Roddick did it in 2009, and while it is likely that the drought will continue, American player Christopher Eubanks advanced to the All England Club quarter-finals on Monday. His reward is a date Wednesday with the world No. 3 player, Russian Daniil Medvedev, who opened as a -525 favorite at DraftKings. Eubanks is a +390 underdog. Eubanks, 27, is from Atlanta and played collegiately at Georgia Tech. He turned pro in October 2017, but hadn’t won an ATP event until a tune-up this year in Mallorca, Spain, the week before Wimbledon. While Eubanks had played in each of the other Grand Slam events at least once before, with his deepest runs coming in the second round (2022 US Open, 2023 Australian Open), this is his Wimbledon debut. Eubanks upset No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie in four sets in the second round, and in Monday’s fourth round, defeated No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in five sets for his ninth straight win in the overall standings. It was his first ever victory over a top-10 player. Eubanks became the third black American man to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon since the start of the Open Era in 1968. He joined Arthur Ashe (three times) and MaliVai Washington (1996). Ashe won his only Wimbledon in 1974. With unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin also advanced, Eubanks’ win marked the first time in the Open Era that multiple Wimbledon debutants reached the men’s singles quarterfinals. Much better American players Taylor Fritz and Frances Taifoe, both placed in the Top 10, lost in previous rounds. “I feel like I’m living a dream right now. This is absolutely insane,” Eubanks said in his court interview. “If you paint the whole context, I’ve tried so much to just shut everything out and focus on the next game, as cliche as it sounds, but [reaching my first major quarter-final] is surreal. I can not believe it.” Medvedev, 27, the 2021 US Open champion (of his 20 career ATP titles), is in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal. Opponent Jiri Lehecka had to give up at the end of the second set on Monday with a 6-4, 6-2 deficit. With his 80th-minute win, Medvedev notched a Tour-leading 45th win of the season and has become the 10th active player to advance to the quarterfinals in all four majors. Medvedev beat Eubanks on the Miami hard courts earlier this year 6-3, 7-5 in their only career meeting. To win Wimbledon, Medvedev is +900 and Eubanks is +3500. If the chalk holds, the winner would face No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The last American Wimbledon winner was Pete Sampras in 2000 with his then seventh and final title. No Russian won it. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic is also in the quarterfinals and is the -225 tournament favorite. He is on the other side of the draw and -1400 to win his match against Andrey Rublev (+850) tomorrow. Get more out of your SportsLine subscription!

