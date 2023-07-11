Ultimate Table Tennis takes on Indian Oil as title sponsor for Season 4





Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India’s premier table tennis league, has hired Indian Oil as the title sponsor for Season 4, which will take place from 13 to 30 July 2023 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune. UTT is all set to bring world-class table tennis action back to India with the presence of top rowers from around the world, including World No. 18 Quadri Aruna, India’s National TT Champion Achanta Sharath Kamal and India’s top female table tennis player (World Ranking 39) Manika Batra. UTT’s association with one of India’s largest companies bodes well for the future of the competition. IndianOil already has a rich history of supporting sports including table tennis – and this only reinforces its commitment to doing more. We welcome them on board as UTT’s title sponsor and are confident that this partnership will help move Indian table tennis forward, especially with the Olympics approaching next year, said Niraj Bajaj, UTT promoter. IndianOil plays an important role in meeting the energy needs of the country and has successfully combined its corporate social responsibility agenda with its business offerings. It has played an important role in the growth of Indian sports with support to various sports disciplines and tournaments. And now they are eagerly awaiting to help UTT’s mission in strengthening the growth of table tennis in India. IndianOil’s partnership with Ultimate Table Tennis reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting Indian sports and nurturing talent across disciplines. Through this partnership, IndianOil aims to make a meaningful contribution to the growth of table tennis in India, foster a vibrant sports culture and inspire future generations of athletes, said Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director (Corporate Communications and Branding), IndianOil. In Season 4 of UTT, six franchisees Bengaluru Smashers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Chennai Lions, U Mumba TT, Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers will compete for the crown with live action streaming on TV (Sports 18) and OTT (Jio Cinema).

