More money needed to protect Test cricket, grow women’s game and reduce inequality – MCC





The current men’s Ashes series between England and Australia has been played to sold-out crowds, but that’s not always the case for test matches involving other countries. More money to protect Test cricket’s “sanctity” and help the women’s game grow are among the proposals of the Marylebone Cricket Club’s world committee. The committee of former and current players said intervention was needed to ensure that finances were evenly distributed among competing nations. It also suggested reducing the number of one-day matches to ease congestion at matches. “It’s time for the global game to be reset,” said chairman Mike Gatting. “Too often member countries find themselves living hand in hand with their cricket operations, rather than having a viable long-term strategy that future-proofs the game in their country, both financially and in terms of participation.” Based at Lord’s, which it owns, the MCC acts as the custodian and umpire of the Laws of the Game and of the Spirit of Cricket. The members of the World Committee, including former England captain Gatting, ex-India skipper Sourav Ganguly, former Australia coach Justin Langer and Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, meet twice a year to debate and advise on the global game. The committee made a series of proposals to the International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket’s global governing body, including: A financial audit of a test match to identify countries that need support to support a testing program

A test fund to support those countries and protect the “sanctity” of test cricket

A “significant” ring-fenced fund to protect, grow and empower women’s cricket

Make it a requirement for any member country seeking Test status to invest in and field a women’s team

A more balanced Future Tours program in all countries, while finding space for franchise cricket

Removal of bilateral one-day international series other than in the year prior to a 50-over World Cup The committee has expressed concern over the growing disparity between nations and the persistence of Test cricket outside India, Australia and England, adding that “immediate action must be taken” to protect the game. In the 2023-2027 Future Tours program – cricket’s international schedule – all scheduled test series of three or more matches involved England, India or Australia. Test matches can be expensive in some countries where crowds are often lower. The committee also raised the issue of the global international calendar, which has come under increasing pressure from the growth of domestic T20 franchise leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). In January, four different leagues ran simultaneously around the world, often at the same time as international cricket. That crowded schedule has led players to withdraw from one format of the game to focus on another. So has England Test captain Ben Stokes, who cited the overcrowded calendar as the reason said goodbye to the over-50s last year. “In many ways cricket is growing and on the face of it looks financially strong,” Gatting added. “However, we are increasingly seeing a game that focuses on a powerful few, as opposed to a democratic and inclusive approach for the benefit of the whole sport. “The actions brought forward at the recent meeting highlight the importance for the ICC to proactively participate in the global game to find solutions that work for everyone.”

