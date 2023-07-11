Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald









Content Warning: This story contains descriptions of hazing and sexual assault. Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with a statement from Pat Fitzgerald. Northwestern University president Michael Schill announced Monday that the school has fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald. In his lettertitled “Decision to Relieve Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald of Duties,” Schill said he informed Fitzgerald that he was “fired effective Monday afternoon,” and explained his decision to the Northwestern community. The head coach is ultimately responsible for his team’s culture, Schill wrote. The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly no secret within the program, giving Coach Fitzgerald a chance to find out what was going on. Anyway, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was fractured in others. Former Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald. Credit: Northwestern University Schill had initially placed Fitzgerald an unpaid suspension of two weeks starting on Friday, July 7, after the conclusion of a months-long hazing investigation following an anonymous complaint. Northwestern only released the studies management summarystating that the complainants’ allegations were largely supported by the evidence and that Fitzgerald had significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing behavior. Reverse course But on Monday, Schill reversed course and fired Fitzgerald after The Daily Northwestern reported allegations Hazing in the football program on Saturday included forced sexual acts, according to an anonymous former player. This included punishing players for fouls by restraining them and humping them dry in a dark locker room, spraying players with an extremely painful hose while showering and other sexually violent acts, according to the former player and confirmed by another anonymous former player. Hours after The Daily published its first story on Saturday, Schill sent a nightly message to the Northwestern Community stating that he may have made a mistake in his decision to suspend Fitzgerald for only two weeks. On Monday, Schill wrote in his announcement that despite receiving hundreds and hundreds of emails in support of Fitzgerald, his decision to fire him was necessary. Since Friday, I keep going back to what we can reasonably expect from our head coaches, our faculty, and our campus leaders. And that’s what led me to make this decision, Schill wrote Monday. In fact, as much as Coach Fitzgerald has done for our institution and our student-athletes, we have a duty to live our values, even if it means making difficult and painful decisions like this one. We have to move forward. In a statement issued late Monday nightFitzgerald defended his legacy as head coach, writing that his “mutual agreement” with Northwestern had “determined a two-week suspension” following the investigation’s conclusion. “I was surprised to learn that the president of Northwestern unilaterally rescinded our agreement without notice and subsequently terminated my employment,” Fitzgerald wrote. “In view of this unexpected turn of events, I have entrusted my agent, Bryan Harlan, and legal counsel, Dan Webb of Winston & Strawn LLP, to take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law. Earlier on Monday, further coverage from The Daily described a racist and hostile environment on the team, including instructing black players and coaches to cut longer haircuts and racist jokes directed at players of color, according to three former players. Individual, 670 The Score reported on Monday that nine Northwestern baseball players and staffers alleged that head coach Jim Foster created a toxic environment for players and coaching staff in his first season as the team’s leader. This included discouraging players from seeking medical attention for their injuries, making racially insensitive remarks, and making an inappropriate comment to a female member of staff.









