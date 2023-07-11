Sports
Ruminating on Dead Grass and India’s Glorious Tennis History | Tennis news
It used to be called tennis. And the sport stayed true to its name, Jaidip Mukerjea says matter-of-factly. Now it’s just tennis. Except for these few weeks, when the iconic lawns of the All England Club come to life and rekindle the charm of grass. With the exception of a small six-week window on the elite-level touring, when a sprinkling of surface tournaments quench the thirst to practice a dying art, both for its artists and its admirers.
Other than that, it’s just tennis. Especially in India, where grass tennis, steeped in history and steeped in opulence, has all but disappeared. Last year’s Davis Cup match between India and Denmark on the grass courts of Delhi Gymkhana Club was a breath of fresh air in the arid landscape of playing and watching grass tennis in the country.
Which in decades past resembled a buzzing hive. Grass had been greener in Indian tennis a century ago, ever since the All India Lawn Tennis Association was formed (it’s now just All India Tennis Association). The country would host two separate national championships, one exclusively on grass first held in 1946 at the famed South Club in Kolkata (then Calcutta). Enriched by its foreign flavours, some of world tennis’ top stars spent their winters playing on India’s grass courts.
The champions were much celebrated: from Sumant Misra and Ramanathan Krishnan, to two-time Wimbledon champion Roy Emerson of Australia and former world No. 1 Ilie Nastase, to Premjit Lal, Vijay Amritraj, Ramesh Krishnan and Mukerjea.
They all took their craft to different cities of the country where, apart from the prestigious Asian Championships, a well-carved domestic circuit on grass was held.
At the time, there were only grass or clay courts, no synthetic turf courts, says Mukerjea, who made the last 16 four times at Wimbledon. We grew up playing on grass a lot. Most of our tournaments were on grass. Most of our big wins have been on grass. The grass circuit started in November and traveled to places like Amritsar, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Allahabad, Jaipur. We then switched to clay or hard court.
Kolkatas South Club would be a special portion in that extensive grass spread. With 12 courts of the natural green considered alongside Wimbledon at the time, as Bengal Tennis Association CEO Sujoy Ghosh mentions, catching a serve-and-volley treat on that hallowed turf was a delight for tennis fans in the country.
People used to hang their towels on the courts as a sign of booking, Ghosh recalls. As a kid I still remember Roy Emerson’s points beating Ramanathan twice in the finals at South Club. We would watch these players play on grass in awe. Even entering the court was a big problem for us.
Also a major issue has been the results of Indian players on the surface, individually and collectively. Apart from the Krishnans and Amritraj making deep runs at Wimbledon, some of the Indian tennis triumphs in the Davis Cup came on grass: from the legendary 1966 interzonal final turnaround against Brazil at South Club to the iconic draw against Pakistan at Mumbai’s Cricket Club of India four decades later.
For that much-anticipated Pakistani game in his home city, Leander Paes, says Ghosh, sought the expertise of a South Club gardener not only to convert the cricket stadium into a makeshift tennis court, but also to cut the grass to the host’s taste. roll. .
So myself, our association secretary and the mali stayed at CCI for about three weeks to prepare for the court, remembers Ghosh. Leander told us to make it (the surface) slow so that the service of Aisam ul-Haq Qureshis from one side can be nullified a bit. We rolled the surface accordingly, with a slight slope from side to side.
India took that 3-2 draw with Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi weaving their magic on grass and inspiring a generation with such triumphs. My first memories of watching tennis live on grass were Davis Cup matches in Delhi… watching Leander, Mahesh and win multiple Davis Cup matches for the country over the years, says Yuki Bhambri, India’s former junior world champion number 1.
Bhambri, 31, won an ATP doubles title on grass in Mallorca the week leading up to Wimbledon, losing to Saketh Myneni in the first round. There was no Indian in the Wimbledon draw this time, only one in qualifying. This comes as no surprise to today’s Indian players who have little experience of training or playing on grass.
Most academies and clubs, especially in India, now have many more hard courts, says Bhambri. Not just me, it’s hard for any player to adapt to grass. The courts at Wimbledon have also changed and are a lot slower which adds to the challenge.
From the double figures, South Club now has only six grass courts left. From 2008 to date, India has hosted only five Davis Cup matches on grass, while all ATP and ITF tournaments in the country are held on hard or clay courts. The advent and popularity of all-weather hard courts, coupled with the high maintenance process and cost of grass courts for seasonal use, signaled a rapid decline.
It reflects a more global phenomenon of changing game and equipment. Grass tennis was basically serve-and-volley, which was good to watch. If you see now, even at Wimbledon, they all hit from the back of the court. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing, but that’s how much the game has changed, says Mukerjea.
I miss grass tennis, he adds. But as long as Wimbledon is there, it will live.
In India, apart from a single Davis Cup match, it’s dead. We should forget grass courts in India,” says Ghosh. Look forward to Wimbledon once a year for the eyes.
And for the memories.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/tennis/ruminating-over-dead-grass-and-india-s-glorious-tennis-history-101689011859579.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Inauguration of the Cisumdawu Toll Road by President Joko Widodo, July 11, 2023 in the Twin Tunel
- Catwomen: Alia isn’t the only Bollywood celebrity to love furry felines
- Ruminating on Dead Grass and India’s Glorious Tennis History | Tennis news
- 46 Best Amazon Fashion Finds 2023! Shop pieces for a mid-summer wardrobe refresh
- innovosource hosts virtual conferences to bridge the gap between the Technology and Startup Gap Fund and Accelerator Programs and the Development and Progress Office.national news
- GoinGlobal – International Job Search Tool – User Training – Aug
- Muslim World League leader Al-Issa meets PM Modi, discusses high-profile issues
- Uptown Alley Williamsburg plans to open in spring 2024
- Wall Street gains ahead of this week’s inflation report – WANE 15
- Python – Google Play Store Reviews Data by Country
- Will Santa Clara finally rebuild the aging International Swimming Center?
- Trump team asks to delay trial of documents, citing election race | Donald Trump News