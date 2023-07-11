Ruminating on Dead Grass and India’s Glorious Tennis History | Tennis news

It used to be called tennis. And the sport stayed true to its name, Jaidip Mukerjea says matter-of-factly. Now it’s just tennis. Except for these few weeks, when the iconic lawns of the All England Club come to life and rekindle the charm of grass. With the exception of a small six-week window on the elite-level touring, when a sprinkling of surface tournaments quench the thirst to practice a dying art, both for its artists and its admirers. General view of a tennis match from All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club | Image for viewing (REUTERS)

Other than that, it’s just tennis. Especially in India, where grass tennis, steeped in history and steeped in opulence, has all but disappeared. Last year’s Davis Cup match between India and Denmark on the grass courts of Delhi Gymkhana Club was a breath of fresh air in the arid landscape of playing and watching grass tennis in the country.

Which in decades past resembled a buzzing hive. Grass had been greener in Indian tennis a century ago, ever since the All India Lawn Tennis Association was formed (it’s now just All India Tennis Association). The country would host two separate national championships, one exclusively on grass first held in 1946 at the famed South Club in Kolkata (then Calcutta). Enriched by its foreign flavours, some of world tennis’ top stars spent their winters playing on India’s grass courts.

The champions were much celebrated: from Sumant Misra and Ramanathan Krishnan, to two-time Wimbledon champion Roy Emerson of Australia and former world No. 1 Ilie Nastase, to Premjit Lal, Vijay Amritraj, Ramesh Krishnan and Mukerjea.

They all took their craft to different cities of the country where, apart from the prestigious Asian Championships, a well-carved domestic circuit on grass was held.

At the time, there were only grass or clay courts, no synthetic turf courts, says Mukerjea, who made the last 16 four times at Wimbledon. We grew up playing on grass a lot. Most of our tournaments were on grass. Most of our big wins have been on grass. The grass circuit started in November and traveled to places like Amritsar, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Allahabad, Jaipur. We then switched to clay or hard court.

Kolkatas South Club would be a special portion in that extensive grass spread. With 12 courts of the natural green considered alongside Wimbledon at the time, as Bengal Tennis Association CEO Sujoy Ghosh mentions, catching a serve-and-volley treat on that hallowed turf was a delight for tennis fans in the country.

People used to hang their towels on the courts as a sign of booking, Ghosh recalls. As a kid I still remember Roy Emerson’s points beating Ramanathan twice in the finals at South Club. We would watch these players play on grass in awe. Even entering the court was a big problem for us.

Also a major issue has been the results of Indian players on the surface, individually and collectively. Apart from the Krishnans and Amritraj making deep runs at Wimbledon, some of the Indian tennis triumphs in the Davis Cup came on grass: from the legendary 1966 interzonal final turnaround against Brazil at South Club to the iconic draw against Pakistan at Mumbai’s Cricket Club of India four decades later.

For that much-anticipated Pakistani game in his home city, Leander Paes, says Ghosh, sought the expertise of a South Club gardener not only to convert the cricket stadium into a makeshift tennis court, but also to cut the grass to the host’s taste. roll. .

So myself, our association secretary and the mali stayed at CCI for about three weeks to prepare for the court, remembers Ghosh. Leander told us to make it (the surface) slow so that the service of Aisam ul-Haq Qureshis from one side can be nullified a bit. We rolled the surface accordingly, with a slight slope from side to side.

India took that 3-2 draw with Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi weaving their magic on grass and inspiring a generation with such triumphs. My first memories of watching tennis live on grass were Davis Cup matches in Delhi… watching Leander, Mahesh and win multiple Davis Cup matches for the country over the years, says Yuki Bhambri, India’s former junior world champion number 1.

Bhambri, 31, won an ATP doubles title on grass in Mallorca the week leading up to Wimbledon, losing to Saketh Myneni in the first round. There was no Indian in the Wimbledon draw this time, only one in qualifying. This comes as no surprise to today’s Indian players who have little experience of training or playing on grass.

Most academies and clubs, especially in India, now have many more hard courts, says Bhambri. Not just me, it’s hard for any player to adapt to grass. The courts at Wimbledon have also changed and are a lot slower which adds to the challenge.

From the double figures, South Club now has only six grass courts left. From 2008 to date, India has hosted only five Davis Cup matches on grass, while all ATP and ITF tournaments in the country are held on hard or clay courts. The advent and popularity of all-weather hard courts, coupled with the high maintenance process and cost of grass courts for seasonal use, signaled a rapid decline.

It reflects a more global phenomenon of changing game and equipment. Grass tennis was basically serve-and-volley, which was good to watch. If you see now, even at Wimbledon, they all hit from the back of the court. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing, but that’s how much the game has changed, says Mukerjea.

I miss grass tennis, he adds. But as long as Wimbledon is there, it will live.

In India, apart from a single Davis Cup match, it’s dead. We should forget grass courts in India,” says Ghosh. Look forward to Wimbledon once a year for the eyes.

And for the memories.