Sports
Ohio Field Hockey adds six to roster
FOLLOW OHIO FIELD HOCKEY:Facebook|Twitter
ATHENS, Ohio The Ohio Field Hockey program has added six student-athletes to its roster for the upcoming 2023 season, head coach AliJohnstone announced. They are; EmilyBeitzel, Zoe Collins, Pauline Hartlieb, Johanna Hildebrandt, Natalie LeFleur and Annie Ryan.
Emily Betzel
Beitzelis comes to Athens from Hershey, Pennsylvania, where she was a member of the distinguished honor roll at Hershey High School. On the field, Beitzel made significant contributions to both the field hockey and lacrosse teams as a four-year varsity athlete. A two-year captain, she led her hockey team to a 14-3-1 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals during her senior season. During her 2022 season, Beitzel also collected numerous individual accolades: All-Conference Keystone Division Player of the Year, All-Conference Keystone Division First Team, Pre-Season Player to Watch, Female Athlete News All-Star First Team, and PennLiveMid -Penn All-Star Second Team. Beitzel also won her team’s Individual GPA Award in both 2021 and 2022.
The daughter of Mike and Brenda Beitzel, Beitzel also has two sisters: Ally and Ava. During her time in Athens, Beitzelis focused on earning a degree in exercise physiology.
Zoe Collins
Collins comes to Athens from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where she attended Boiling Springs High School and was a member of the distinguished honor roll. At Boiling Springs, Collins was a member of the school’s varsity hockey team and concert and marching bands. During her career, Collins and her team won four straight division championships. She finished her career by helping her team win the state championship with a 26-0 record and was named to the Mid-Penn Capital Coaches All-Star Second Team. As a goaltender, Zoe allowed only four goals during the season and scored 22 shutouts. In 2021, she was named to the Mid-Penn Capital Coaches All-Star First Team.
James and Dawn Collins are Collins’s parents. She also has three siblings: Ryan, Jon, and Carey. Collins plans to study astronomy during her time in Ohio with the goal of working for NASA during her professional career.
Paulina Hartlieb
Hartlieb will cross the Atlantic Ocean en route to Athens from Leverkusen, Germany. In Leverkusen, Hartlie played in Freiherr-vom-Stein-Gymnasium, where she played clarinet in the school orchestra. At club level, Hartlieb played for RTHC Bayer Leverkusen from 2014 to 2023. In her last three seasons, Hartlieb scored 37 goals and 26 assists in 67 games. Primarily as a midfielder, Pauline was nominated as a member of the West German state selection team. She helped her team reach the Final Four at the West German Championship in both 2017 and 2021. In addition, she was a driving force behind her indoor hockey team’s fourth-place finish at the West German Championship in both 2018 and 2020.
Hartlieb’s parents are Katja and Michael Hartlieb. She has an older sister, Annika. Currently, Hartliebis has not yet decided on her Ohio major.
Johanna Hildebrandt
Hildebrandt will also make her way across the pond, coming to Athens from Berlin, Germany. She attended Goethe-GymnasiumLichterfelde and played hockey for 15 years for TuSLichterfeldeHockey ev. A distinguished athlete, Johanna helped her club win the German National Indoor Hockey Championship in 2017. Johanna and her team also placed third in 2022 and fourth in 2019.
Johanna, the daughter of HaukeHildebrandt and AnneLanglueddeke, has three siblings: Jonas, Jasper and Jule. During her time in Ohio, Johanna plans to study psychology with the professional goal of becoming a sports psychologist.
Natalie LeFleur
LeFleur comes to Ohio from Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she attended Massaponax High School. While there, LeFleur was a four-year letter winner in hockey, a three-year letter winner in football, and a one-year letter winner in lacrosse.
LeFleur is the daughter of Gary and Amy LeFleur and a brother, Noah. Both of her parents are former college athletes themselves, with Gary playing soccer at James Madison and Amy at App State, where she was a member of the hockey team. LeFleur plans to study broadcasting in Ohio.
Ann Ryan
Ryan comes to Ohio from St. Louis, Missouri, where she attended St. Joseph’s Academy. At St. Joseph’s, she was an honor roll student and was a member of the swimming, lacrosse, racquetball, and hockey programs. She was elected captain of her hockey team during her senior year, recording 38 points. Ryan was nominated for the First Team All-Conference in 2021 and 2020, Second Team All-Conference in 2019, and First Team All-Metro in 2021. At the club level, Ryan played for Aim Orange and Gateway Red. Before Aim, her team won the U16 Festival Pool Championship in 2019. For Gateway, she helped her team achieve a number of achievements during the 2021 season: Regional Cup Championship, Winter Escape Second Place, Festival Pool Championship, Disney Silver Medalist, and National Club Championship silver medal.
Ryan is the daughter of Tim and Katie Ryan. Her mother, Katie, was a four-year member of the Miami University hockey team. Ryan also has two siblings: Mac and Mia. During her time in Ohio, Ryan plans to study psychology with the goal of becoming a physical, speech or occupational therapist.
#OUohyeah
|
Sources
2/ https://ohiobobcats.com/news/2023/7/11/ohio-field-hockey-adds-six-to-roster.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump lawyers seek indefinite postponement of trial of documents
- Drama: Actor | Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama
- Ohio Field Hockey adds six to roster
- Asian stocks rise ahead of U.S. inflation update on hopes of easing rate hikes
- What I Learned Using Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4
- West Nile virus found in Licking County
- “No” still taken on the military trial of Imran Khan
- The world ruled by China and Russia? Xi Jinping’s words that shake the planet
- What concessions Ankara was able to obtain as Sweden gets the green light for NATO membership
- Carrie and Boris Johnson welcome the birth of a third child
- Inauguration of the Cisumdawu Toll Road by President Joko Widodo, July 11, 2023 in the Twin Tunel
- Catwomen: Alia isn’t the only Bollywood celebrity to love furry felines