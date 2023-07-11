Ohio Field Hockey adds six to roster

FOLLOW OHIO FIELD HOCKEY:Facebook|Twitter

ATHENS, Ohio The Ohio Field Hockey program has added six student-athletes to its roster for the upcoming 2023 season, head coach AliJohnstone announced. They are; EmilyBeitzel, Zoe Collins, Pauline Hartlieb, Johanna Hildebrandt, Natalie LeFleur and Annie Ryan.

Emily Betzel

Beitzelis comes to Athens from Hershey, Pennsylvania, where she was a member of the distinguished honor roll at Hershey High School. On the field, Beitzel made significant contributions to both the field hockey and lacrosse teams as a four-year varsity athlete. A two-year captain, she led her hockey team to a 14-3-1 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals during her senior season. During her 2022 season, Beitzel also collected numerous individual accolades: All-Conference Keystone Division Player of the Year, All-Conference Keystone Division First Team, Pre-Season Player to Watch, Female Athlete News All-Star First Team, and PennLiveMid -Penn All-Star Second Team. Beitzel also won her team’s Individual GPA Award in both 2021 and 2022.

The daughter of Mike and Brenda Beitzel, Beitzel also has two sisters: Ally and Ava. During her time in Athens, Beitzelis focused on earning a degree in exercise physiology.

Zoe Collins

Collins comes to Athens from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where she attended Boiling Springs High School and was a member of the distinguished honor roll. At Boiling Springs, Collins was a member of the school’s varsity hockey team and concert and marching bands. During her career, Collins and her team won four straight division championships. She finished her career by helping her team win the state championship with a 26-0 record and was named to the Mid-Penn Capital Coaches All-Star Second Team. As a goaltender, Zoe allowed only four goals during the season and scored 22 shutouts. In 2021, she was named to the Mid-Penn Capital Coaches All-Star First Team.

James and Dawn Collins are Collins’s parents. She also has three siblings: Ryan, Jon, and Carey. Collins plans to study astronomy during her time in Ohio with the goal of working for NASA during her professional career.

Paulina Hartlieb

Hartlieb will cross the Atlantic Ocean en route to Athens from Leverkusen, Germany. In Leverkusen, Hartlie played in Freiherr-vom-Stein-Gymnasium, where she played clarinet in the school orchestra. At club level, Hartlieb played for RTHC Bayer Leverkusen from 2014 to 2023. In her last three seasons, Hartlieb scored 37 goals and 26 assists in 67 games. Primarily as a midfielder, Pauline was nominated as a member of the West German state selection team. She helped her team reach the Final Four at the West German Championship in both 2017 and 2021. In addition, she was a driving force behind her indoor hockey team’s fourth-place finish at the West German Championship in both 2018 and 2020.

Hartlieb’s parents are Katja and Michael Hartlieb. She has an older sister, Annika. Currently, Hartliebis has not yet decided on her Ohio major.

Johanna Hildebrandt

Hildebrandt will also make her way across the pond, coming to Athens from Berlin, Germany. She attended Goethe-GymnasiumLichterfelde and played hockey for 15 years for TuSLichterfeldeHockey ev. A distinguished athlete, Johanna helped her club win the German National Indoor Hockey Championship in 2017. Johanna and her team also placed third in 2022 and fourth in 2019.

Johanna, the daughter of HaukeHildebrandt and AnneLanglueddeke, has three siblings: Jonas, Jasper and Jule. During her time in Ohio, Johanna plans to study psychology with the professional goal of becoming a sports psychologist.

Natalie LeFleur

LeFleur comes to Ohio from Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she attended Massaponax High School. While there, LeFleur was a four-year letter winner in hockey, a three-year letter winner in football, and a one-year letter winner in lacrosse.

LeFleur is the daughter of Gary and Amy LeFleur and a brother, Noah. Both of her parents are former college athletes themselves, with Gary playing soccer at James Madison and Amy at App State, where she was a member of the hockey team. LeFleur plans to study broadcasting in Ohio.

Ann Ryan

Ryan comes to Ohio from St. Louis, Missouri, where she attended St. Joseph’s Academy. At St. Joseph’s, she was an honor roll student and was a member of the swimming, lacrosse, racquetball, and hockey programs. She was elected captain of her hockey team during her senior year, recording 38 points. Ryan was nominated for the First Team All-Conference in 2021 and 2020, Second Team All-Conference in 2019, and First Team All-Metro in 2021. At the club level, Ryan played for Aim Orange and Gateway Red. Before Aim, her team won the U16 Festival Pool Championship in 2019. For Gateway, she helped her team achieve a number of achievements during the 2021 season: Regional Cup Championship, Winter Escape Second Place, Festival Pool Championship, Disney Silver Medalist, and National Club Championship silver medal.

Ryan is the daughter of Tim and Katie Ryan. Her mother, Katie, was a four-year member of the Miami University hockey team. Ryan also has two siblings: Mac and Mia. During her time in Ohio, Ryan plans to study psychology with the goal of becoming a physical, speech or occupational therapist.

