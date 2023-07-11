Ogun Unveils 16 Member Local Organizing Committee – The Sun Nigeria





In preparation to host the 2024 edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF), the Ogun State Government has unveiled a 16-member Local Organizing Committee (LOC) made up of leading professionals in the country's sports sector. The state government, led by Governor Abiodun, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the federal government on the hosting of the sports festival in May through the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development. At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Governor Abiodun had informed the Federal Government delegation headed by the then Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, that the state of Ogun, a state known for many firsts in all fields of human endeavor , was prepared to stage a world-class festival in 2024, claiming that Ogun had capable hands and sponsors ready to support the bid. At the unveiling of the 16-member LOC in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Tuesday, Secretary of the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, said in a statement that former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, Bukola Olapade, a mastermind behind the top rated Access Bank sponsored Lagos City Marathon, Abeokuta 10km Marathon race and the Remo ultra race, as chair of the committee alongside Tilewa Adebajo, a sports enthusiast, as co-chair. Another notable member of the committee is Falilat Ogunkoya-Omotayo (MON), who is regarded as the Queen of Tracks, a 1998 World Cup of Athletics champion, 400m Grand Prix champion, 200m world champion, two-time Olympic medalist and the first female Nigerian to win an individual Olympic medal and hold the African record in the 400 meters to date. Other members include the Secretary General of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the NSF Edo 2020, Dr. Emmanuel Igbinosa; ex-chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC); working committee of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) and chairman of the youth committee of the African Table Tennis Federation, Dr. Allied Sciences, Ho, Ghana, Professor Oluwaseun Olanrewaju Omotayo, Also on the committee are Ijebu Ode Local Government Vice Chairman Dare Alebiosu; Mr. Ms. Kunle Solaja, Mr. Oyende, Olatunji Onatolu, Ms. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ola Opedimeji Adisa, has been appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The statement added that the LOC has been mandated to set up sub-committees composed of various stakeholders to ensure a hassle-free practice and to deliver a sports festival that is unparalleled in the country.

